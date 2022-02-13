Nursing instructor named Orange County teacher of year

A nursing instructor who aims to help alleviate Florida’s “desperate” nursing shortage and whose “heart is to help others succeed” has been named Orange County’s teacher of the year.

Nancy Welch is a nursing instructor at Orange Technical College and has worked for Orange County Public Schools for nine years. Welch, one of five finalists for the award, will now compete in Florida’s annual teacher of the year program, along with top teachers from the state’s 66 other school districts.

Welch learned she was the winner at a reception last week but will be honored, along with teacher of the year winners from all OCPS schools, at a celebration in April.

Welch, a registered nurse, was lauded as an “outstanding” educator and who helps her students excel and mentors new colleagues as well. The technical college offers career-focused programs to high school students and adults.

“She is an integral part of the pipeline ensuring our local healthcare facilities are able to meet the ongoing demand for skilled, compassionate professional nurses,” wrote Scott Weidl, senior director, of the technical college’s Orlando campus.

Welch said in her application packet for the award that she has been inspired by the nurses she works with at Orlando Health “who work tirelessly to provide care for all patients, especially those suffering with COVID-19.”

Her goal is to “teach students not just how to be a nurse, but how to rise above and be a role model for others; to pursue excellence in nursing care.”

Colleagues credited her with helping her students and other teachers, particularly those new to the job.

“There has never been a time that Nancy has not agreed to serve on a committee or help with additional training and mentoring of her colleagues,” wrote Denise Murphy, another teacher at the college.

Nursing student Anita Desai said Welch is an organized, compassionate teacher.

“She helped us hone both our technique as well as our bedside manner, always reminding us that even with Covid and dealing with mannequins, we were being trained to work with people and families and not just diseases and procedures,” she wrote in a recommendation letter.

“My understanding from other instructors is that she is a ‘go to’ and mentor for new instructors on campus, not just our department, and that does not surprise me in the least,” Desai wrote. “Her heart is to help others succeed.”

