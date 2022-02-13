ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of Hunter Brody 2-13-22

Hunter talking about Embiid's performance last...

Charles Barkley Explains to Mike Why He is Not a Fan of the Harden Trade

Charles Barkley was not a big fan of the Sixers trade for James Harden, at least not yet. He shared that displeasure last night on Inside the NBA. Where he said the Nets won this trade. Though its worth mentioning both Kenny and Shaq seemed to like the trade for the Sixers. You can see that conversation with the Inside the NBA Crew here.
NBA
The Mike Missanelli Show 2-11-2022

Mike opens the show discussing the Harden deal, and reacting to the surprising backlash to it from the National Media (0:00:00-0:10:50). Stephen A Smith joins the show to explain his issue with the James Harden trade and why it all revolves around Daryl Morey (0:11:00-0:24:10). Mike takes some Phone calls (0:24:10-0:44:34). Charles Barkley joins the show to discuss the Harden deal and his issues with it (0:44:44-1:04:28). Mike takes more calls (1:04:38-1:17:55). In What’s Brewing with Jenn, Jenn Scordo reports on 3 interesting recent news stories (1:18:05-1:26:18). Brian Westbrook joins for the full 4pm hour to discuss the James Harden trade, and the Super Bowl (1:28:28-2:06:32). Mike takes more calls (2:06:42-2:22:41). They air the Doc Rivers pregame press conference to see what he has to say about James Harden (2:22:41-2:32:20).They take more calls (2:32:30-2:41:08). They close it out with Sound Off (2:41:18-END).
NBA
The Best of Tyler Zulli 2-12-2022

Tyler reacts to the James Harden/Ben Simmons trade and questions the people that aren’t a fan of this trade. Tyler believes this trade was an absolute no brainer.
NBA
The John Kincade Show 2-14-2022

John opens with his thoughts on the Super Bowl and the Sixers solid weekend (0:04-24:32). Someone doesn’t like this Harden deal as much as they did Thursday (24:32-47:23). Bob breaks down the Sixers’ new roles now that James Harden is here (47:23-1:10:15). Jamie questions which coach has the easier job, Steve Nash or Doc Rivers? (1:10:15-1:34:10). The NFL offseason has officially begun (1:34:10-1:58:17). Cooney’s Column – LeBron James (1:58:17-2:19:46). An update on Russell Wilson’s potential offseason plans (2:19:46-2:43:27). The show wraps up with the listener suggested segment of the day (2:43:27-3:07:12).
NBA
A Roadmap To The Eagles Offseason

With the Los Angeles Rams win in Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2021-22 NFL season has officially concluded. For some, it has been over for over a month, but now, for every team, eyes turn towards the 2022 offseason and how they can replace the Rams this time next year. For the Eagles and Howie Roseman, the task is no different. There is a lot to take in over the next couple months, and some huge decisions to be made, and that’s a great sign. There are franchises out there (see: New Orleans Saints) who don’t have the option to make decisions because they are so hamstrung by a terrible situation. The birds have draft capital, cap space, and roster flexibility, giving them the opportunity to make those big decisions between now and September. Here’s a road map for what those decisions should look like as the birds navigate one of the more important offseason periods in recent memory:
NFL
The Best of Dei Lynam and Joe Tordy 2-13-2022

Dei and Joe are talking Sixers as they break down Joel Embiid’s 40 point triple double against the Cavs (0:00-23:40) Dei and Joe run through some player and game prop bets to get you ready for Super Bowl 56 tonight (23:40-45:15).
NBA
