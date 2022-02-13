San Francisco Police Investigate 3 Separate Overnight Shootings; 2 Injured

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating three separate shooting incidents Saturday night and early Sunday morning that left two people hospitalized, according to authorities.

SFPD Command Officer Raj Vaswani tweeted about the incidents just before noon on Sunday. In the first incident at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 400 block of Larkin Street.

Vaswani said there was a large group of people involved in narcotics sales on corner when someone began to shoot. 10 rounds were fired but luckily no one was hit by gunfire.

Vaswani said people ran into a nearby bar. Officers detained multiple people in connection with the incident which is still being investigated.

The other two shootings happened early Sunday morning, according to Vaswani.

At around 1 a.m., the first shooting happened when a victim was shot during an attempted robbery on the 700 block of O’Farrell Street. There was no suspect information provided regarding that shooting.

In the second shooting, shortly before 2 a.m., a victim was hit by gunfire as they were walking in the area of Harrison Street and 3rd Street in SoMa. There was no additional information regarding that incident.

Both adult shooting victims are San Francisco residents and are in stable condition, Vaswani said.

Vaswani also noted that police responded to and are currently investigating a possible gang-related beating in the Taraval neighborhood, an unrelated fight that included a stabbing in SoMa and a major injury motorcycle collision on Market Street.