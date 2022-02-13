Reports Of Gunfire On Frienza Ave In Sacramento

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday, a carjacking and robbery resulted in two being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department.
Thursday, around noon, a 30-year-old man was approached by suspects armed with a firearm on Mariposa Road. The suspects stole the man’s car and fled.
Shortly after this, the suspects robbed another man, a 35-year-old.
Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the suspects fled, leading police on a short car chase.
After this, the suspects fled on foot and attempted to steal another vehicle, however, officers stopped them and arrested them.
The two arrested were Ismael Cruz, 34, and Carmelo Sanchez, 21, for carjacking and robbery.
