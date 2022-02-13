ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports Of Gunfire On Frienza Ave In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There have been reports of someone firing a gun on Frienza Avenue in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspect has been safely detained and the scene is now clear.

CBS Sacramento

Suspicious Package Removed From Outside Downtown Sacramento Building

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspicious package prompted a law enforcement response in Downtown Sacramento on Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says they got a report of a suspicious package near the Treasury Building at 10th and L streets. The package was described as being a cardboard box attached to the side of the building. With the package looking particularly suspicious, a hazardous device detection team was called to the scene. The package was then removed from the building without incident. Exactly what kind of package was found has not been detailed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after several windows at the California State Capitol were broken last week. California Highway Patrol says, early last Thursday morning, the suspect went up to the north side of the Capitol and started throwing objects at windows. On Thursday night or Friday morning, someone threw rocks through several windows of the @castatecapitol. It's disappointing. Even with the completion of the legislative offices in the Swing Space, this is still the People's House. [Photos by Eric Thomsen] pic.twitter.com/PGUtPqjn5t — Alex Vassar 📚 (@AlexCVassar) February 13, 2022 Four windows were broken by the suspect, officers say. The objects that were thrown were found to have been weights, CHP says, similar to the ones that are found in weighted workout vests. The suspect was soon identified as a man named Eric Spies. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. Exactly how officers identified Spies as the suspect was not disclosed.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stabbing Leads To Death On Norwood Ave In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A stabbing that took place on Norwood Avenue led to one death, said the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento police reported that the stabbing took place around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was a woman who was transferred to the hospital by emergency personnel with multiple stab wounds who then later succumbed to her injuries. “Responding officers safely detained the suspect, a male adult, at the scene. He was arrested and later booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for homicide,” said the Sacramento Police Department. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation however it is believed that the victim knew the attacker.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Several People Injured After Reported Explosion Near Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say several people have been hurt after a reported explosion near Stockton on Monday morning. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says they got several calls around 8:30 a.m. about a possible explosion near the 4200 block of E. Waterloo Road. At the scene, deputies say they found several people were hurt. No details about the extent of the injuries have been released at this point. Deputies are urging people to stay out of the area as they investigate exactly what caused the explosion. Crews are also checking to see if the building is still structurally sound.
STOCKTON, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Two Street Racers Caught During DUI Enforcement

WOODLAND (CBS13) — While doing routine super bowl DUI stops, two street racers were caught, said the Woodland Police Department. Officers first spotted them doing 75 MPH on East Street in Woodland. After seeing them, the two officers split up and were able to catch up to them at which point they issued multiple citations and impounded their vehicles for 30 days.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash Blocking Mace Boulevard I-80 Overpass In Davis; Freeway Traffic Unaffected

DAVIS (CBS13) — According to a Davis Police representative, a driver was traveling southbound on Mace Boulevard approaching the overpass at I-80 when his car began to drift to the west and collided with part of the wall. The collision sent his vehicle eastbound across all six lanes of traffic into the other side of the wall. The driver’s vehicle became fully engulfed in flames, but bystanders were able to pull him out. He was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where he is in critical condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.   Original story: Officers are investigating a crash that has the...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

High-Speed Chase Ends In Crash In Roseville; 2 Minors Arrested, 3rd Suspect Taken To Hospital

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is recovering after a high-speed chase ended with a violent crash in Roseville over the weekend. Roseville police say it started in the early morning hours Sunday when an officer caught three suspects allegedly breaking into a car. the group took off in a car before running through a red light at Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. They then crashed into two other vehicles. Officers say two of the suspects were under the age of 18. The two minors were booked into juvenile hall, while the third suspect – an adult man – was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

North Sacramento Standoff Ends With Arrest Of Suspect Accused Of Assault, Threats

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect after a standoff in North Sacramento Friday afternoon. The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along the 3600 block of Altos Avenue near the Del Paso Heights area. Officers reportedly responded to a report of a disturbance at 6 a.m. and, for several hours, had been dealing with a suspect who had refused to exit the residence. At around 5 p.m., Sacramento police said the suspect was safely taken into custody related to accusations of assault and threats. The roadway in the area was blocked off while law enforcement was on the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
#Police
CBS Sacramento

Shooting Kills 1 Person In Front Of Happy Donuts In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — There have been reports of a shooting on El Dorado and Hammer Lane outside of Happy Donuts in Stockton that killed one person, said the Stockton Police Department. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. One victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was a 31-year-old man. No motive or suspect information is available at this time.  
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Crash In North Sacramento, DUI Suspect Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver has died and another driver is under arrest on DUI charges after a crash in North Sacramento late Thursday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at Grand and Norwood avenues around 10:40 p.m. There, officers found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash. Both vehicles had extensive damage. Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Three other people, including the other driver, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police say the that second driver, now identified as 33-year-old Alantae Hemmingway, has now been arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit have taken over the case.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Killed In Shooting Friday Night In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. The shooting took place on Consumnes Drive, where an 18-year-old man was shot at around 11:49 p.m. on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Carolina Man Arrested In Ione For Attempted Homicide

IONE (CBS13) — One was arrested in Ione for attempted homicide and weapons charges, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Deputies were dispatched to an Ione residence to a report of a man with a gun inside a victim’s house. They later discovered that the perpetrator was Austin McDonald of South Carolina who had a warrant out for his arrest for attempted homicide in South Carolina. As deputies approached the house, McDonald emerged and they were able to safely take him into custody. In addition to the attempted homicide, McDonald was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal threats, intimidating a victim to deter from reporting a crime, brandishing a firearm, and attempting to conceal evidence. McDonald was booked into Amador County Jail where he is being held without bail due to a warrant. No injuries were reported at the residence in Ione.
IONE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carjacking And Robbery In Stockton, Two Arrested

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thursday, a carjacking and robbery resulted in two being arrested, said the Stockton Police Department. Thursday, around noon, a 30-year-old man was approached by suspects armed with a firearm on Mariposa Road. The suspects stole the man’s car and fled. Shortly after this, the suspects robbed another man, a 35-year-old. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but the suspects fled, leading police on a short car chase. After this, the suspects fled on foot and attempted to steal another vehicle, however, officers stopped them and arrested them. The two arrested were Ismael Cruz, 34, and Carmelo Sanchez, 21, for carjacking and robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Racist Graffiti Found At McClatchy High School In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yet another racist incident has rocked the Sacramento City Unified School District as hateful graffiti was found at C.K. McClatchy High School. At this time, it is unclear what the graffiti said and where exactly it was found. School administrators say the graffiti has since been removed and police have launched a hate crime investigation. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In November, racist graffiti that included the n-word was spray-painted near the parking spot of a Black vice principal at West Campus High School. Police are still investigating. Friday night, Superintendent Jorge Aguilar spoke out on the most recent case, saying “This offensive incident serves as another reminder that we need to have a reckoning on race at all levels in SCUSD and beyond.” Aguilar said the district will take appropriate action with anyone found to have been involved.
CBS Sacramento

Two Lost Hikers Call Sheriff For Help While Hiking Jones Creek Loop

SIERRA (CBS13) — Two lost hikers, unprepared for the weather conditions, called law enforcement for help after getting lost, said the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The two were hiking the Jones Creek Loop around 6 p.m. Saturday and got lost. Due to the recent warm temperatures, the two were unprepared for how cold it gets in the high sierras and were not dressed appropriately. After calling the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office for help, law enforcement tracked them down and helped them by bringing them equipment and orienting them correctly. By around 8 p.m. the two were out of the forest safely. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says this is a reminder that some areas can still get very cold, particularly at night, and that people should never hesitate to call for help.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS Sacramento

8 People Detained, 1 In Custody After Shots Fired In Ceres

CERES (CBS13) — Several people were detained and at least one person is in custody after shots were fired near a Ceres intersection, authorities said Friday night. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heading into work heard several gun shots and took unprovoked gunfire at around 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Service Road. However, no one was struck by gunfire, but eight people in total were detained by authorities. At this time, it is unclear if one or multiple people fired shots, but at least one firearm was recovered at the scene. The sheriff’s office said it is unclear what or who the shots were fired at. A heavy police presence was expected in the area for some time.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Propane Tank Fire At Columbia College In Sonora

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday afternoon crews responded to a large propane tank on fire at Columbia College in Sonora, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found a 1,200-gallon propane vapor tank on fire threatening the 18,000 gallon LPG tank and a vegetation fire less than 1/2 acre away. “Crews quickly deployed remote monitors to help keep the large tank cool and staff were able to shut the valve between the tanks to cut off supply,” said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Fire crews were able to contain the fires by 6 p.m. and are advising people to stay away from the area while crews continue to clean up and clear the area.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 Arrested After Sporting Good’s Store Theft, Chase In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Three people are in custody after stealing from a sporting good’s store and leading police on a chase in Roseville, police said Friday evening. According to the Roseville Police Department, the trio of thieves struck the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Stanford Ranch Road and Fairway Drive. The suspects fled in a vehicle but authorities were able to catch up to them on Highway 65 near the Roseville Galleria. All three were stopped and taken into custody. Roseville police said the value of the items stolen is unknown at this time.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Arrested For Narcotics And Weapons Charges In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Friday morning one person was arrested for narcotics and firearm charges in Stockton, said the Stockton Police Department. At around 11:30 a.m., Stockton police conducted a traffic stop at El Dorado Street and Poplar Street. Officers found a firearm in the vehicle. Dangelo McGee was arrested for an outstanding warrant, narcotics, and firearm charges.
STOCKTON, CA
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

