ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Has Uncertain Future With Club

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7Nwz_0eDRYsHZ00

His contract with the team is set to expire.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract with the team is set to expire and his future with Kansas City is uncertain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per ESPN, Bieniemy had been on a one-year deal and he is expected to meet with coach Andy Reid in the near future to discuss what the future might hold.

Bieniemy, 52, has been with the franchise since 2013 and has spent the past four seasons as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. The Chiefs' offense has ranked no worse than sixth in the NFL each season under Bieniemy.

He has interviewed for multiple head-coaching positions in recent years, including with the Broncos, Texans and Saints.

If Bieniemy and the franchise part ways, he would not be the only Kansas City offensive assistant to depart the organization this offseason. Mike Kafka, the team's quarterbacks coach last season, joined the Giants as their new offensive coordinator earlier this month.

More NFL Coverage:

Andrew Whitworth and the Joy of Being Very, Very Wrong
For Eric Weddle, It Was (Apparently) Never Over
SoFi Stadium Went Up—and Then Everything Changed

Comments / 3

Related
FanSided

Charlie Weis should be KC Chiefs’ target as new offensive assistant

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will meet with Andy Reid soon about whether Bieniemy will return to Kansas City for 2022. In the same report, Schefter said Bieniemy’s future with the Chiefs is “uncertain.” With former quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka moving on to the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator, the Chiefs may need to begin their search for their next top offensive assistant.
NFL
FanSided

3 offensive coordinators Chiefs could hire to replace Eric Bieniemy

Eric Bieniemy may not be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs after his contract expires. With Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs up at the end of the year, the offensive coordinator may be exploring his options. Though an NFL head-coaching gig has evaded him for years...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy Meeting About Future: Fans React

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the 2022 season, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy might not be there. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bieniemy’s contract is expiring at the end of the league year. He and head coach Andy Reid are reportedly set to meet in the coming days.
NFL
kshb.com

Report: Eric Bieniemy expected to meet with Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon as his one-year deal is set to expire, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Schefter also reported that Bieniemy has considered coaching in college, listening to other offers...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Kafka
Person
Eric Bieniemy
Person
Eric Weddle
Person
Adam Schefter
FanSided

Should Eric Bieniemy decide to escape Patrick Mahomes’ shadow?

Fair or not, Eric Bieniemy has a choice to make. A report emerged on Sunday stating that Bieniemy was going to schedule a meeting soon with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The subject was his own future with the franchise. Not only was his five-year contract agreement set to expire this offseason, but Bieniemy is also likely tired of riding the same carousel year after year—one that entices him with head coach opening only to leave him standing next to Reid for another year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Giants#American Football#Espn#Texans
FanSided

Chiefs: These 2 overpaid players need to be cut before next season

The Kansas City Chiefs need to free up cap space to make some moves this offseason. Here are three players who could be cap casualties. The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of their expected third-consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. They overcame a rough start of the season to win the AFC West title and clinch the second-seed in the conference. They coasted past the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round and survived a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Their luck ran out in the AFC Championship Game, as they blew a 21-3 lead to lose 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bengals Fans Furious With Apparent Missed Penalty Tonight

It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl without a controversial no-call. During the first quarter of action, the officials may have missed a holding call on Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey was clearly tugging at Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ jersey, but the referees didn’t throw a flag....
NFL
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Announces Transfer Destination

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton has made a decision on where he’ll play football in 2022. Caylin Newton, who previously played at Howard and Auburn, announced on Thursday his transfer destination for next season. The younger brother of the former NFL MVP has committed to William...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy