ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nancy Pelosi rejects ‘defund the police’ talk from progressives after Amir Locke shooting

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfDS9_0eDRYn7A00

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is once again pushing back against progressives in her party for their rhetoric about defunding the police as calls for reform grow louder with the killing of Amir Locke by police in Minneapolis.

The House Democratic leader was on ABC’s This Week on Sunday to address her party’s future ahead of the 2022 midterms, where Democrats face an uncertain path to retaining the majorities in both chambers thanks to souring views of President Joe Biden’s handling of the White House.

Ms Pelosi reiterated that “defund the police” was “not the position of the Democratic Party”, while stressing that Democrats were “concerned about the mistreatment of people” but unwilling to endorse shifting funding away from law enforcement.

“I have sympathy ... we're all concerned about mistreatment of people,” she told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Her remarks were a direct challenge to the support for calls to defund law enforcement agencies from Democrats like Rep Cori Bush, whom Ms Pelosi name-checked in the interview, and activists who have largely given up on the prospect of serious action to reform police departments in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate.

Ms Pelosi did tout support for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill named for George Floyd who like Amir Locke was killed by police in Minneapolis; Mr Floyd’s death led to a murder conviction for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on his neck for nine minutes in a video.

Mr Locke’s shooting death at the beginning of February came as a result of a no-knock raid; such tactics are highly controversial as activists argue that there is no reasonable expectation for someone to surrender when their house or other residence is suddenly breached while a person is sleeping.

But that legislation is going nowhere in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. The two parties have shown little room for compromise on the issue of police reform, however, and many GOP lawmakers openly conflate the protests over Mr Floyd’s murder and the deaths of other Black people in encounters with police to the violent assault on the US Capitol when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to force Congress to overturn the 2020 election.

The Missouri congresswoman and first-term Democratic lawmaker who found herself name-checked by the Speaker of the House on Sunday recently blamed inaction by her own party on a whole host of issues such as the Build Back Better Act and voting rights for their woes heading in to the 2022 midterms, while noting that some members of her caucus have confronted her over her support for reducing funding to law enforcement agencies.

“‘Defund the police’ is not the problem,” she told Axios. “We dangled the carrot in front of people’s faces and said we can get it done and that Democrats deliver, when we haven’t totally delivered.”

During her interview on Sunday, Ms Pelosi also dodged questions about whether she would run again for the Speakership role should her party retain control of the House this fall.

“That’s not a question,” she told Mr Stephanopoulos, adding: “My purpose right now is just to win that election ... nothing less is at stake than our democracy.”

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns That ‘Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police’ Are Spying on Members of Congress

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed on Wednesday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using her “gazpacho police” to spy on members of Congress. Appearing on One America News, Greene said Pelosi is using the Capitol Police to target members of Congress. She cited the allegations made by Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX), who on Tuesday claimed police had “illegally” entered his office in November and took pictures. He also said “intelligence agents” dressed as construction workers returned days later and questioned an aide.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Stephanopoulos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
George Floyd
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Lauren Boebert angrily denounces House Speaker Pelosi for not looking at her while she speaks

Representative Lauren Boebert attracted plenty of attention in the House of Representatives, after requesting that SpeakerNancy Pelosi look at her while she was speaking.During a House session, Ms Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 3rd District, stood to speak and address her peers. While in the middle of a dogmatic speech about the “border crisis” and the number of illegal immigrants coming into the US via Mexico, she paused to directly address Speaker Pelosi. Boebert complains that the Speaker is ignoring her and not looking at her while she rants pic.twitter.com/C8gpk6iAv6— Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2022“They said that they used to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Trump says calls for National Guard on Jan. 6 were ignored by Pelosi

Former President Donald Trump renewed his defense of Jan. 6 rioters on Thursday, placing blame instead on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing to secure the U.S. Capitol. Mr. Trump said he “strongly recommended” sending in the National Guard to secure the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but the request was ignored by Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defund The Police#Minneapolis Police#Democratic#Abc#Democrats#The White House#The Democratic Party#Senate#Republicans
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nancy Pelosi Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a US representative from California. Father: Thomas D'Alesandro, Baltimore mayor and US congressman. Marriage: Paul F. Pelosi (1963-present) Children: Nancy, Christine, Jacqueline, Paul and Alexandra. Education: Trinity College, Washington, DC (Now Trinity Washington University), A.B. in Political Science, 1962.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Congress confronts a February deluge

Lawmakers return from recess this week to a massive February to-do list before President JOE BIDEN’s March 1 State of the Union address. And the pressure is on: The White House and vulnerable House Democrats are desperate to quickly pass a $250 billion package aimed at boosting manufacturing and relieving supply-side clogs — a win they’d love the president to be able to trumpet at his big speech.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How Nancy Pelosi can best help House Democrats in 2023

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., posted a video Tuesday to announce her re-election bid. She’s going to win the race for her San Francisco seat for the 18th time; that’s not in doubt. The question that every House Democrat is asking, though, is “what comes next?” I don’t know what Pelosi intends — but when she returns to Washington next January, it can’t be with an eye on retaining the speaker’s gavel.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

500K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy