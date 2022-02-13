ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

5,000-year-old human bone found in River Thames

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfCXX_0eDRYjaG00

A 5,000-year-old human bone has been discovered on the shore of the River Thames .

Graphic designer Simon Hunt was out for a morning row when he spotted the blackened femur lying on the riverbed at low tide.

According to tests carried out in police labs, the bone dated back to the end of the Stone Age . Experts estimate it belonged to a person who lived somewhere between 3516 and 3365 BC.

Mr Hunt immediately recognised the bone to be from a human. But, despite clear signs of age, he was unsure if the circumstances under which it found its way to the shore of the Thames were more insidious.

“It looked very old, but part of me was thinking what if it isn’t?” he told the BBC .

“I have no idea what a bone would look like if it had only been in the water for two years, so what if it was something more sinister?”

As a precaution, Mr Hunt gathered up the femur from the pebbles, wrapped it in a plastic bag and rowed it home with him.

He later phoned the police and offered directions to the spot he found the bone. By the time officers arrived at the scene, however, the rising tide meant the area was underwater.

The bone was then sent to labs for several months’ worth of testing.

When Mr Hunt received a call to collect the bones , the officers asked him to guess the period the bone originated from.

“My own frame of reference for old things that are tangible is sort of medieval, but I was way off,” he told the broadcaster.

The bone actually belonged to a person - estimated by archaeologists to have been around 5ft 7in (170cm) tall - living during the in the Neolithic period in Britain, police said, which spanned 4300 to 2000 BC.

The age gave rise to a cultural transformation of the country, defined by the introduction of farming, pottery, tools and funeral traditions.

Mr Hunt hopes the bone will eventually make its way onto a display at the Museum of London, Barbican, to join a Neolithic skull fragment, also discovered in the River Thames, dated between 3645 and 3600 BC.

In the capital, it is illegal to comb the foreshores for historical artefacts and a licence is required from the Port of London Authority to do so.

But, since Mr Hunt’s discovery was one of pure luck, the find is considered an act of civic duty, and his discovery of the bone has not been met with upset.

The bone currently remains in the possession of Mr Hunt.

He said: “I want to be respectful because this was a person.

“This bone was part of someone’s leg, who was walking around here more than 5,000 years ago.”

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Unearthed 1.5 Million-Year-Old Human Vertebra Proof of Ancient Humans in Israel

An ancient human vertebra has been uncovered in Israel's Jordan Valley that dates back 1.5 million years ago. With this new discovery, scientists suggest that the specimen is from ancient relatives who migrated from Africa and Eurasia. A magnificent find shines a light on the most ancient human migrations out...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mummified body of ‘lonely’ woman dead for two years found sitting at her table

The mummified body of a 70-year-old woman thought to have been dead for more than two years has been found in Italy, sparking national calls to do more to deal with loneliness among the elderly.Marinella Beretta was discovered by police and firefighters sitting at a table in her home in Prestino, near Lake Como, reportedly after her neighbours raised the alarm about unsafe trees on her property during high winds.She is believed to have had no living relatives, and neighbours were convinced she had moved at the start of the pandemic, having not seen her since September 2019, according to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Bones#River Thames#Britain#Skull#The Bones#Neolithic#The Museum Of London
Telegraph

Oxford locals could soon swim in part of River Thames polluted by sewage

A site on the River Thames that has had sewage repeatedly dumped into it could become a designated bathing spot. The spot near Wolvercote, Oxford, would be monitored regularly during the spring and summer months for bacterial levels that could harm human health. The river sees an average of 46...
U.K.
IFLScience

"Remarkable" 5,000-Year-Old Drum Sculpture Found In Neolithic Children's Grave

A 5,000-year-old chalk drum sculpture is one of the most significant artistic discoveries of the last century in the UK, according to the British Museum. “This is a truly remarkable discovery, and is the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years,” Neil Wilkin, the curator of a new exhibit featuring the discovery, said in a press release.
VISUAL ART
BBC

River Thames body is missing Reading man, police believe

A body has been recovered following a man going missing near the River Thames. Police were called after reports of a man in the water near Caversham Bridge, Reading, on 10 January. The body was recovered on Monday in Sonning, Berkshire. Formal ID has not taken place, but it is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Science
Shropshire Star

WW2 pistol and Wrexham beer among fascinating finds at Shropshire PoW camp

Archaeologists have unearthed fascinating remnants of a British prisoner of war camp in Shropshire that housed 2,000 prisoners during the 1940s. The German Second World War soldiers were imprisoned close to the Park Hall military camp, near Oswestry. Excavations have been taking place at Mile End where work is continuing...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

River Thames could get first designated wild swimming site

The Thames could get its first designated bathing site for wild swimming, the government has announced. This would be the second river designated for swimming in England. Members of the public have been invited to give their views on the possible designation of Wolvercote Mill Stream at Port Meadow, Oxford, and another bathing site on the Isle of Wight coast.
LIFESTYLE
uticaphoenix.net

UK 13-Year-Old Boy Pushed Into River In Front of White

A 13-year-old Black boy was drowned after being pushed into a river will now be reviewed by London’s Royal Courts of Justice. Smaller courts previously declared the teen’s death an accident, but his family thinks differently. They believe race played a factor in his death and how the case was investigated. Christopher Kapessa drowned after he got pushed into the River Cynon near Mountain Ash in South Wales in July of 2019. Within 48 hours of the incident, the South Wales Police called his death a “tragic accident.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sculpture that has sat on family’s mantlepiece for 50 years is found to be ‘unique and rare’ Henry Moore work – and is set to fetch £50,000 at auction

A 'unique and rare' sculpture by pioneering British artist Henry Moore has been discovered after sitting on a family's mantelpiece for years. The abstract depiction of two figures made from lead, called Mother And Child, was authenticated by Dreweatts auctioneers alongside experts from The Henry Moore Foundation, who traced it back to a sketch from 1939.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Seven people rescued after mezzanine floor collapses in London bar

Seven people have been rescued after a mezzanine floor collapsed at a London bar and restaurant.The incident happened on Saturday evening at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick east London.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a number of people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital after crews were called at 4.50pm, while around 50 people left before firefighters arrived.Firefighters are in attendance at a pub in #HackneyWick where a mezzanine floor has collapsed. Crews are working with colleagues from @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk and have rescued eight people from the building https://t.co/Wogtk7Gfzj pic.twitter.com/UgQnNNCOzK— London Fire Brigade...
ACCIDENTS
Outdoor Life

Missing Person Found After Surviving Nearly Three Months Alone in the Vancouver Island Wilderness

On Jan. 7, Bear Henry’s family and friends held a vigil in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park, gathering there to honor and celebrate the life of their lost loved one. Henry had been missing since Nov. 27, and after searching the cold, wet woods of Vancouver Island for six weeks, they had begun to lose hope. Then on Feb. 9, 33 days after the vigil took place, Henry came out of the woods and walked into a Lake Cowichan coffee shop. Henry had lost 60 pounds, but wasn’t in dire shape.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
Time Out Global

The UK’s ‘first great white shark’ has been pictured off the south coast

James Venn had a pretty unusual day at the beach last week. The web designer was walking along the shore in Goring-by-Sea, West Sussex, when what appeared to be a shark fin peeped out of the water’s surface, around 30 metres out to sea. He took a photo, of course, and told a few people. Now, an expert has weighed in and said it’s likely to have belonged to a great white shark – the first ever sighted in UK waters.
ANIMALS
The Independent

The Independent

500K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy