In a recent letter, Congressman Matt Gaetz announced that Walton, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia counties have endorsed an increase in the Basic Housing Allowance (BAH) for our military service members. “When you wear stars and stripes in service of the United States of America and you need financial assistance for housing while stationed, assistance should be there,” says Congressman Gaetz in his letter.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO