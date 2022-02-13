REPORT: Bucks G Pat Connaughton to have surgery on broken hand, expected to return by season’s end

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton has been diagnosed with a fourth metacarpal fracture on his right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to the Phoenix Suns. He is expected to miss time, but it's unclear whether the injury will require surgery. "We're trying to figure out who will see him next, what the next step is," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. "Unfortunate, but I think we're hopeful that he'll be able to return. ... When that is, not exactly sure. But we'll see." The Bucks just traded away Donte DiVincenzo, so look for Grayson Allen and Wesley Matthews to take on extra minutes in Milwaukee's rotation while Connaughton is out. Jordan Nwora is also in line for additional playing time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO