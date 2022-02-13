ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Bucks G Pat Connaughton to have surgery on broken hand, expected to return by season’s end

By Noah Manderfeld
WSAW
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is expected to have surgery on Monday to repair a fractured right hand, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting. Wojnarowski...

