KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of a man killed in a January hit-and-run crash. Danial Fuentes, 38, was walking on South Burdick Street, north of Kilgore Road, on the evening of Jan. 28 when he was hit by a vehicle, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO