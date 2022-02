Super Bowl Sunday has arrived with the Cincinnati Bengals looking to take down the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are favored by our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, but obviously here at Cincy Jungle, we believe the Bengals can and will take this one. This team defied the odds and shocked the NFL world this season by picking off the Raiders, the top-seeded Titans in Nashville, and the dominant Chiefs in Arrowhead to make it to the Super Bowl. This sure feels like destiny. All the Bengals have to do is win one more game, and then we’ll be celebrating the first ever Lombardi Trophy for the Queen City.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO