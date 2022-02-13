Dear Sweethearts: Don't tell me I 'GOT THIS'

"I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on," McCain tweeted of her former The View colleague's controversial comments saying the Holocaust was not about race. "That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said." McCain added: "I am not calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be fired, if only because I don't believe there is any universe where she could possibly do anything that could get her fired — she is the crown jewel of The View and a pop culture icon. But I hope this can be used as a teachable moment to explain to millions of Americans why conflating the Holocaust as something that is specific and limited to 'white people' is insane, ahistorical and anti-Semitic."

