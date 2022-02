We all want a fresh bathroom. Nobody ever wants to live in a home where the bathroom smells like a public restroom after a three-day music festival. That is why many of us strive to keep our bathrooms as clean and neat as possible. Besides the basics of keeping the toilet bowl well-scrubbed, the towels freshly changed, and the bathtub or shower nicely bleached, we also go out of our way to purchase scented candles or essential oil diffusers to give our bathrooms that extra kick of freshness.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 18 DAYS AGO