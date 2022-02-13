ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State alumnus, Ron Torbert, head referee in Super Bowl 56

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Super Bowl 56 is set to be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, in a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Spartan fans are aware that they have 3 former members of their football program playing in the game, Joe Bachie and Trae Waynes for Cincinnati and Brian Allen for the Rams. What Spartan fans might not be aware of, the head referee for the big game is Ron Torbert, a Michigan State alumnus. Torbert has been an NFL referee since 2010 and will be officiating his first Super Bowl in 2022.

