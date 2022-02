If you aren't completely gushing over the cutest kitten to grace the side of a beer can, well, you might be doing it wrong. For those who haven't been following along with the tale (or tail) of Hudson Hops, Newburgh Brewing Company's adorable new brewery cat, allow me to catch you up. The staff at Newburgh Brewing recently adopted the little guy from a Newburgh based rescue called Newburgh SCATS. He's been with them for a few weeks now, and by the looks of things, appears to be settling in quite nicely.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO