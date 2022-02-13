ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Spear scores 27 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 73-68

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Kahliel Spear scored 27 points to lead four in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Youngstown State 73-68 on Sunday. Spear had a near-perfect shooting game,...

Streak snapped: Penguins’ run ends at six in 73-68 loss to Robert Morris

YOUNGSTOWN — Closing in on its seventh consecutive victory, the shots just stopped falling for Youngstown State. The Penguins led by 10 at the 7:01 mark, only to have that lead slip away in a 73-68 Horizon League loss to visiting Robert Morris on Sunday at the Beeghly Center. YSU (16-11, 10-7) held a 64-54 advantage, but connected on just two of its final 11 shots down the stretch, allowing the Colonials (7-19, 5-12) to rally with a 19-4 run to end the game.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Women’s Lacrosse: Ohio State opens season against Robert Morris Saturday

The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team is looking to start this season strong against its first competitor Robert Morris. The Buckeyes kick off their season against the Colonials at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Ohio State picked up a 16-11 exhibition win against No. 21 Vanderbilt Sunday, giving the team some momentum heading into the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Men's Basketball Falls to Robert Morris, 73-68

The Youngstown State men's basketball team dropped a 73-68 decision to Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon at the Beeghly Center. YSU drops 16-11 overall and 10-7 in Horizon League play, while Robert Morris improves to 7-19 and 5-12. Dwayne Cohill scored a team-high 18 points for YSU, while Myles Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Kahliel Spear scores career-high 27 points, Robert Morris waddles past YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO– Robert Morris (7-19, 5-12 Horizon) was on a two-game skid after losing both their home games to start off the week against Detroit Mercy and Oakland. On the other side, Youngstown State (16-11, 10-7) was in the midst of a six-game winning streak. After trailing by 10...
Friday's state hoops: Cain leads Oakland past Robert Morris, 71-68

Jamal Cain scored 29 points as Oakland edged Robert Morris 71-68 on Friday night. Trey Townsend had 18 points for Oakland (17-8, 10-4 Horizon League). Micah Parrish added 15 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Moore had nine points and 10 assists. Brandon Stone had 17 points and eight rebounds for...
DETROIT, MI
Murr scores 16 as Lipscomb tops Eastern Kentucky 83-73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Murr had 16 points off the bench to carry Lipscomb to an 83-73 win over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Murr hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range and added eight rebounds for the Bisons (11-16, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones had 15...
BASKETBALL
Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Colonials Upset Penguins 73-68 in Youngstown

RMU (7-19, 5-12 Horizon League) became a team on a mission in the second half to end Youngstown State’s (16-11, 10-7) winning streak and make up for an earlier season loss to win 73-68. The Colonials and Penguins took turns trading the lead the first 10 minutes of action, but YSU pulled away in the final eight minutes especially. YSU took a 33-28 score into halftime thanks to nine points from impactful guard Dwayne Cohill.
YOUNGSTOWN, PA
Offense struggles in Cleveland State women's basketball's 68-54 loss to Robert Morris

CLEVELAND — It was certainly a rough afternoon shooting wise as Cleveland State's women's basketball team fell to Robert Morris 68-54 Sunday. CSU made just 33% of its shots from the field, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Nadia Dumas led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds on 6 pf 12 shooting, but the rest of the Vikings (15-6, 10-5 Horizon League) made only 28% of their attempts.
CLEVELAND, OH
Pacers' Tristan Thompson: Quiet in 15 minutes

Thompson accumulated one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Minnesota. For the second straight game since joining the Pacers, Thompson didn't make much of an impact on the stat sheet, but he saw 15 minutes of action off the bench, as was the case during his debut Friday against the Cavs. In a crowded Indiana frontcourt, Thompson likely won't play enough to work his way onto the fantasy radar.
NBA
76ers' Danny Green: Underwhelms in start Saturday

Green contributed six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 victory over the Cavaliers. Green was a non-factor in the victory, especially when breaking down his fantasy game. After years of being a 12-team worthy specialist, age appears to have caught up with the veteran. Outside of occasionally popping off on the defensive end or from the perimeter, he typically offers very little in terms of productivity. Only those in deeper formats should consider him as a viable commodity.
NBA
Arizona first-year coach Tommy Lloyd on pace for historic debut, as the 22-2 Wildcats are No. 1 seed material

A mid-February storyline nobody saw coming months ago: The Arizona Wildcats have a convincing case to claim top-two status among all teams in men's college basketball. The AP Top 25 ranking currently says No. 4 for Tommy Lloyd's team, but that's going to change when the polls refresh Monday. Computers are even more complimentary for this group. U of A sits at No. 2 (behind Gonzaga) in the NET, at KenPom.com, at Sagarin.com and in Strength of Record. That's No. 2 in predictive and results-based metrics. Not only has Arizona proved it from a résumé perspective, but it's also winning games it is expected to win — often doing so by a lot.
ARIZONA STATE
Watch Kansas State vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: West Virginia 14-10; Kansas State 13-11 The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers since Jan. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. K-State and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Mountaineers will be stumbling in from a loss.
KANSAS STATE
Juwan Howard praises Michigan players, rips alarming officiating vs. Ohio State

Fresh off a dominant 82-58 upset win over No. 3 ranked Purdue on Thursday, Michigan was looking to record another victory over a ranked opponent on Saturday as it hosted No. 16 Ohio State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. While the Wolverines competed back-and-forth with the Buckeyes, they ultimately suffered a 68-57 loss to drop to 13-10 overall with a 7-6 mark in Big Ten play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Tired performance Saturday

Love finished with two points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 17 minutes during Saturday's 103-93 loss to the 76ers. Love struggled to get anything going in the loss, delivering one of his worst performances of the season. It's been an incredible reversal of fortunes for the veteran, picking himself off the canvas after seemingly coming towards the end of his career last season. The All-Star break can't come quick enough for Love who, perhaps more so than any of his teammates, could certainly do with a few days off. Looking ahead, he should remain a 12-team asset the rest of the way despite coming off the bench.
NBA

