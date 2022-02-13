Spear scores 27 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 73-68

A mid-February storyline nobody saw coming months ago: The Arizona Wildcats have a convincing case to claim top-two status among all teams in men's college basketball. The AP Top 25 ranking currently says No. 4 for Tommy Lloyd's team, but that's going to change when the polls refresh Monday. Computers are even more complimentary for this group. U of A sits at No. 2 (behind Gonzaga) in the NET, at KenPom.com, at Sagarin.com and in Strength of Record. That's No. 2 in predictive and results-based metrics. Not only has Arizona proved it from a résumé perspective, but it's also winning games it is expected to win — often doing so by a lot.

