HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Although it's still well below pre-pandemic levels ridership aboard Amtrak’s Southwest Chief is running ahead of last year's pace. For the first three months of the 2022 fiscal year 56,400 passengers have boarded the SW Chief. That compares with 22,600 riders in 2021. At that time the train was limited to just three days per week as the pandemic kept passengers at home.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO