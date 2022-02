When the pandemic wiped out last year’s state tournament, it didn’t just take away basketball; it took away a piece of Maine’s heart and soul. Although things aren’t quite as they were the last time fans gathered in Bangor, Augusta and Portland, the tourney’s return has come not a moment too soon; this year marks the 100th anniversary of the first statewide tournament, which was held in some capacity every year since 1922 until last winter.

BANGOR, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO