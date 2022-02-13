ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Weekend Wrap (Feb 12 & 13)

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FLgzV_0eDRV1hm00
KOAM Image

RV camper burns, woman suffers critical injuries, rushed to Springfield burn unit

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just before noon Saturday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of heavy black smoke in the 1500 block of W Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS responded emergency. MODOT Emergency Response assisted. Click here to read more.

Pittsburg man faces Sexual Exploitation Charges against minors

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A Pittsburg man faces sexual exploitation charges after police discover child pornography in his residence. The investigation began in November 2021, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating an unknown suspect. Click here to read more.

Car crashes into the police department; DWI investigations officers say

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Just after 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning an officer in Carthage observed a vehicle on Garrison Ave attempt to turn east onto W 4th. The small blue passenger car went over some curbs and struck the west side of the Carthage Police Dept, 310 w 4th. Click here to read more.

Business owner frustrated with Joplin Police Department over recent crimes

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin business owner is frustrated saying he’s the victim of crimes that the Joplin Police Department isn’t doing enough to solve. Joshua Maresh owns JoMo Moving and JoMo Bazaar, located on east 32nd street in Joplin. Since December of 2020, his shop has been broken into twice. “Between money and jewelry, laptops, iPads, you name it, we’ve lost thousands of dollars of stuff here.” Click here to read more.

Sinkhole forms in Joplin’s Landreth Park

JOPLIN, Mo. – A sinkhole opens in Landreth Park in Joplin, Missouri. Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon Joplin Police and Joplin Public Works were notified of a sinkhole forming in the northwest corner of Landreth Park. Click here to read more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missing teen in Carthage, Mo.

UPDATE: Information provided is that the teen has been located and is safe.  CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday evening the Carthage Police Dept release information they are seeking a missing 15-year-old female in their city. Charlie Lowry, 15, has been missing since Friday. More details refer to the missing poster for distribution. If you have any information on the location of...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

RV camper burns, woman suffers critical injuries, rushed to Springfield burn unit

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before noon Saturday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of heavy black smoke in the 1500 block of W Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS responded emergency. MODOT Emergency Response assisted. Chief Joe Perkins of Carl Junction Fire tells us on scene it was an RV camper that burned....
JASPER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Carthage, MO
City
Springfield, MO
City
Pittsburg, MO
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Carthage, MO
Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Crews respond to fiery Joplin crash, signal changes affect downtown driving, and SEK Humane Society hosts chili feed

JOPLIN, Mo. – A pickup over turns and catches fire in a two-vehicle crash just north of Joplin. It happened Saturday night, when a small passenger car heading west on Baseline Boulevard crashed into a pickup truck heading north on Missouri 43. The pickup overturned and caught fire. Asbury Fire and Rescue, Tri-Cities Fire District, and Highway Patrol were among a number of first responders. Watch the full report here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pickup overturned and burned after being struck by car

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night reports alerted Jasper County Emergency 911 of a two vehicle crash at MO-43 and Baseline Blvd. Asbury Fire & Rescue, Tri-Cities Fire District, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Oronogo Police responded to assist.  Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene MSHP Tpr Joe Drum of the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin business hosts cookie decorating class

JOPLIN, Mo. – Local business hosts a Galentine’s Cookie Decorating Party today. Coley’s Cookies hosts a cookie decorating event for those who want to skip out on super bowl parties. The business provides everything needed to decorate six individual Valentine’s Day and llama-themed cookies. Instructors will...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Mets#Modot#Dwi#Garrison Ave#The Carthage Police Dept#Jomo Moving#Jomo Bazaar#Joplin Public Works#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pair charged with Felony Drug Trafficking after drug raid

JOPLIN, Mo. — Ozark Drug Enforcement Team (ODET) release details regarding a narcotics warrant service early Wednesday morning in the Joplin city limits. About 6:30 a.m. February 9, Joplin Police SWAT assisted ODET in the 3100 block of E Kennedy Lane, just south of the Enterprise Industrial Park. Once the scene was secured, “ODET Detectives seized approximately 1 Pound of...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

“Samaritan’s Feet” joins Bella Vista church to help McDonald County students

BELLA VISTA, Ark.–McDonald County school district families traveled across the Missouri-Arkansas border Saturday, for some help from their neighbors in the next state over. “One of our teachers from one of our schools…had been in contact with some people from Samaritan’s Feet, and they got to talking about some of the opportunities about giving shoes to the district,” said Ken Schutten, Media Communications Coordinator for the McDonald County School District. “And so as they got to looking at the need in McDonald County, they were just going to do a couple of different school buildings. But as they got to looking at the need for the district, they decided to go ahead and open it up to all of our students across the whole district, all the way from early childhood to seniors in high school. “
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

DWI crash investigation during rush hour on E 32nd

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a serious crash along E 32nd Street.  Specifically 3800 E 32nd near S Doughboy Drive.  Two vehicles involved, one with heavy damage to the passenger side. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. Cpl Sean Higgins of Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Carport and cars burn at Mayflower Apartments in historic Murphysburg Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9 p.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted with reports of a fire in the 500 block S Moffett. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Witnesses on our tipline contacting Joplin News First reported an explosion or “pop” and flames broke out under a carport behind the Mayflower Apartments, 602 W 5th, in the Historic Murphysburg Neighborhood.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
714
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy