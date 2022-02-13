Weekend Wrap (Feb 12 & 13)

KOAM Image

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Just before noon Saturday Jasper County Emergency 911 were alerted to reports of heavy black smoke in the 1500 block of W Zora. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, and METS responded emergency. MODOT Emergency Response assisted. Click here to read more.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – A Pittsburg man faces sexual exploitation charges after police discover child pornography in his residence. The investigation began in November 2021, when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating an unknown suspect. Click here to read more.

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Just after 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning an officer in Carthage observed a vehicle on Garrison Ave attempt to turn east onto W 4th. The small blue passenger car went over some curbs and struck the west side of the Carthage Police Dept, 310 w 4th. Click here to read more.

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin business owner is frustrated saying he’s the victim of crimes that the Joplin Police Department isn’t doing enough to solve. Joshua Maresh owns JoMo Moving and JoMo Bazaar, located on east 32nd street in Joplin. Since December of 2020, his shop has been broken into twice. “Between money and jewelry, laptops, iPads, you name it, we’ve lost thousands of dollars of stuff here.” Click here to read more.

JOPLIN, Mo. – A sinkhole opens in Landreth Park in Joplin, Missouri. Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon Joplin Police and Joplin Public Works were notified of a sinkhole forming in the northwest corner of Landreth Park. Click here to read more.

