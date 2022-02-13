Southeast Kansas Humane Society hosts 45th annual Chili Dinner

KOAM Image

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Southeast Kansas Humane Society hosts 45th annual ‘drive-thru only’ Chili Dinner.

The humane society hosts its annual Super Bowl Dinner today at the Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg.

The event is drive-thru only, as a result, three lanes will accept cash, check or card for an $8.00 dinner meal that includes; a bowl of chili, dessert, crackers, and a drink.

Members of the SEK Humane Society say there are no tangible tickets, so community members must pay at the auditorium.

All proceeds from the dinner will go for the care and maintenance of the homeless animals at the shelter.

