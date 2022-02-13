ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

By Jesse Ullmann
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News.

Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The Amber Alert, which was active throughout the day Sunday, was canceled Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they investigated the homicide on the same road around 6 a.m. Sunday morning where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Marlaya was found safe when authorities located and arrested Patterson Sunday, police said.

Homicide scene Sunday morning in north Charlotte
