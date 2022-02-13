VIDEO: Man wanted for attempted robbery in Bronx subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Cops are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a 19-year-old at a Bronx subway station on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old male victim was on the “4” train platform at the 183rd Street station when the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s cell phone, police said.

The victim ran away down a flight of stairs and suffered a minor ankle injury in the process, authorities said.

The suspect fled empty handed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) .