Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Man wanted for attempted robbery in Bronx subway station

By Emily Nadal
 23 hours ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Cops are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a 19-year-old at a Bronx subway station on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old male victim was on the “4” train platform at the 183rd Street station when the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded the victim’s cell phone, police said.

The victim ran away down a flight of stairs and suffered a minor ankle injury in the process, authorities said.

The suspect fled empty handed.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) .

Migzz
22h ago

not fare too say all blacks r like this but it seems they the ones always doing the subway pushings. smokimg pot on the trains, talking out loud on the trains threatning ppl,fighting over a seat, stabbing someone, jumping people.etc the list goes on. yet its always the white mans fault for everything.facts r facts. statistics dont lie. yes and im hispanic and. its terrible blacks and hispanics act like savages. i play fare and call it like it is. if a white person acts like that id call them out too but unfortunately they do not act like this. yes alot. of whites do too but statistic wise we minorities r the worst. its a sad truth reality.

