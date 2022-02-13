ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York’s COVID-19 positive update for February 13

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1Tmf_0eDRUoZN00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — On Sunday, February 13, the statewide positivity rate stands at 2.28% of COVID-19 infections, its lowest since October 31. As COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions, Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 3,583, the lowest since October 25.

Tracking COVID cases by county

Statewide, officials say there have been 50 COVID deaths reported since Saturday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,125. In addition to the January 11 omicron peak, total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Saturday are at 3,883 patients, the lowest since December 12, 2021. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

HERD says the number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 67,779, in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.19%.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 43,257
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,857
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
NYS updates COVID sick leave guidance

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region 39.69 37.43 31.46
Central New York 48.36 44.64 44.97
Finger Lakes 28.22 26.54 25.46
Long Island 23.98 21.75 19.98
Mid-Hudson 25.27 22.70 21.83
Mohawk Valley 44.01 41.62 38.83
New York City 24.78 22.73 21.24
North Country 54.59 53.74 52.82
Southern Tier 42.18 40.39 40.37
Western New York 29.12 26.52 25.73
Statewide 28.68 26.48 24.95
Many faith leaders wary of religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Capital Region 6.93% 6.64% 5.55%
Central New York 7.83% 7.76% 7.63%
Finger Lakes 6.15% 5.75% 5.44%
Long Island 4.09% 3.79% 3.56%
Mid-Hudson 3.26% 3.01% 3.01%
Mohawk Valley 6.56% 6.32% 6.04%
New York City 2.35% 2.21% 2.06%
North Country 8.58% 8.35% 8.08%
Southern Tier 5.13% 4.80% 4.55%
Western New York 6.79% 6.30% 6.06%
Statewide 3.57% 3.37% 3.19%
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to ‘unruly’ passenger

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022
Bronx 2.12% 1.91% 1.63%
Kings 2.03% 1.90% 1.79%
New York 1.98% 1.89% 1.81%
Queens 3.32% 3.15% 3.00%
Richmond 2.61% 2.48% 2.31%
Albany weekly gas price update, February 14

As of Saturday, February 12. 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 57,292 56
Allegany 8,623 12
Broome 43,579 65
Cattaraugus 14,932 18
Cayuga 15,385 17
Chautauqua 23,028 23
Chemung 20,669 11
Chenango 8,967 18
Clinton 15,813 55
Columbia 9,712 12
Cortland 10,136 18
Delaware 7,446 7
Dutchess 62,716 57
Erie 203,945 168
Essex 5,319 7
Franklin 8,803 23
Fulton 12,082 16
Genesee 13,417 7
Greene 8,338 15
Hamilton 819 1
Herkimer 13,336 4
Jefferson 19,264 33
Lewis 6,022 3
Livingston 11,321 13
Madison 12,495 10
Monroe 148,071 129
Montgomery 11,493 7
Nassau 396,090 217
Niagara 46,772 32
NYC 2,258,412 1,296
Oneida 51,440 53
Onondaga 105,413 166
Ontario 19,153 24
Orange 104,661 61
Orleans 8,473 10
Oswego 24,384 52
Otsego 9,454 20
Putnam 23,121 7
Rensselaer 30,352 77
Rockland 90,723 49
Saratoga 44,437 41
Schenectady 31,935 53
Schoharie 4,830 5
Schuyler 3,322 11
Seneca 5,647 6
St. Lawrence 19,954 42
Steuben 19,153 28
Suffolk 420,424 219
Sullivan 17,992 17
Tioga 10,341 18
Tompkins 17,004 46
Ulster 30,396 30
Warren 13,026 16
Washington 11,650 12
Wayne 16,663 17
Westchester 244,998 136
Wyoming 8,158 13
Yates 3,237 4
Heatly School goes remote, not for COVID

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 187 126 67.4% 61 32.6%
Central New York 119 81 68.1% 38 31.9%
Finger Lakes 397 181 45.6% 216 54.4%
Long Island 550 275 50.0% 275 50.0%
Mid-Hudson 341 159 46.6% 182 53.4%
Mohawk Valley 88 58 65.9% 30 34.1%
New York City 1,369 605 44.2% 764 55.8%
North Country 84 42 50.0% 42 50.0%
Southern Tier 118 62 52.5% 56 47.5%
Western New York 335 176 52.5% 159 47.5%
Statewide 3,588 1,765 49.2% 1,823 50.8%
MTA tops 3 million riders for 3 consecutive days

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). As of Saturday, February 12, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths
Albany 2
Bronx 4
Dutchess 3
Erie 2
Kings 7
Monroe 2
Nassau 2
New York 6
Niagara 1
Onondaga 2
Oswego 2
Otsego 1
Queens 5
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 2
Saratoga 1
Schuyler 1
St. Lawrence 1
Suffolk 2
Westchester 2
Yates 1
