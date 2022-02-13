ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd Break the Mold for Bengals

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5k5J_0eDRUYOd00

The Bengals are making their first appearance in the Super Bowl since 1988 and Cincinnati's trio of wideouts has played a major role in getting the team there.

Former Clemson Tiger Tee Higgins, along with Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd aren't your typical NFL receivers, according to Cincinnati's wide receivers coach Troy Walters, who says all three wideouts play for one another, rather than looking out for themselves.

"They've come together as a unit," Walters said via Zoom on Wednesday. "They're unselfish. They don't care who gets the credit, who gets the glory. They come to work every day. They bust their tails. Practice is important. Preparation is important. You put that alongside their athletic ability and the sky is the limit."

Walters said the one thing that separates each player from many other receivers throughout the league is how easy they are to coach.

"Those guys are coachable," Walters said. "They want to be coached. They're hungry and they want to be great. It makes my job a lot easier because they come in every day wanting to be great, wanting to be coached and they go out there and they do well on the field."

Former Clemson Tiger Earns Super Bowl Ring with Los Angles Rams

Former Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum Jr. earned his first Super Bowl championship on Sunday evening, as his Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, Calif.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwyHX_0eDRUYOd00
4 hours ago

Tee Higgins With Second TD Catch to Give Bengals Lead Over Rams In Super Bowl LVI

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins records second touchdown catch to give Bengals 17-13 lead over the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N35xW_0eDRUYOd00
5 hours ago

Tee Higgins Notches First Touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals execute a trick play that results in a Tee Higgins six-yard touchdown catch, cutting the Rams lead in Super Bowl LVI to 13-10.

Boyd, now in his sixth season, is the veteran of the group. Higgins is just in his second season, while Chase is still a rookie. Walters said the fact that each player puts the needs of the team ahead of their own, heavily factored in the organization's desire to draft each receiver.

At the same time, Walters also said it's also been a learning process for each player, and that he's enjoyed watching each grow into their role.

"We do a great job as a staff of recruiting and finding out what really makes the guys tick," Walters said. "So we knew drafting these guys … that they were team guys. They wanted to win, but at the same time they put the team first. …Tyler … hadn't experienced a lot of winning. So that's his main focus is just to win."

"I think it was the Detroit game. He didn't have many catches or targets. I sat next to him on the bench and I said, 'Hey, keep your head up.' He said, 'Coach, I'm not even worried about it. You know, as long as we're winning, I'm good.' Ja'Marr had at a game like that. Tee had a game and they're all about the team."

The odds of the Bengals winning the Super Bowl is currently +166, and the Rams are currently at -198 according to Fanduel

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Sporting News

Super Bowl officials miss penalty when Tee Higgins grabs Jalen Ramsey's face mask on Bengals TD

The Bengals came into the second half of Super Bowl 56 trailing 13-10 against the Rams. It took them just one snap to change that. On the first offensive play of the second half, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot down the left sideline for Tee Higgins. The 6-4 receiver had a one-on-one battle with Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and he won it.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow Might Leave Bengals, Claims Carson Palmer

Super Bowl Week is very much about weird stories. But usually that's due to the perfectly understandable habit of non-football hangers-on trying to attach themselves to the festivities. But this weird story about present Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow comes directly from ... Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Carson Palmer. “I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wideouts#Zoom#The Cincinnati Bengals#Super Bowl Lvi#Bengals 17 13
Newsday

Super Bowl 2022: Bengals rookie WR Ja'Marr Chase is complete package

LOS ANGELES — Michael Irvin knows a lot about wide receivers. He’s a Hall of Famer who played the position, so there is a pretty good depth of knowledge. But when he wants to know more, he turns to Jerry Sullivan. Sullivan is the wide receiver guru who...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy