When Kawasaki pulled the covers off the GPZ1100 in 1981, it brought forth one of the most powerful and fastest super bikes in the world at the time. It featured a 1,089cc inline-four engine pumping out around 105 horsepower out of the box. Needless to say, this bike was on the top of the mountain when it came to performance at the time. However, for one German chassis designer, it just wasn’t enough.

