The Boston Bruins will be shorthanded again as they attempt to bounce back against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. The Bruins still will be without suspended star Brad Marchand and injured captain Patrice Bergeron. Bruce Cassidy revealed to reporters Saturday in a pregame press conference Matt Grzelcyk will miss the Bruins-Senators matchup due to the upper-body injury he suffered he suffered Thursday in Boston’s last outing, a 6-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Jack Ahcan, whom Boston recalled from Providence on Friday, is expected to start alongside Charlie McAvoy on the top defensive pairing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO