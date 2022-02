After a tough 5-6 season in 2020, Kentucky bounced back in the 2021 campaign. The Wildcats went 9-3 in the regular season, starting out 6-0 and closing out the final three games at 3-0. Kentucky then took down Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, giving it its second 10-win season in the last four years. That kind of season was made possible thanks to some talented players on the Wildcats’ roster. Some of those players have seen their careers at Kentucky come to an end and they are beginning the next step in their football journey. For many, that includes participating in front of NFL scouts at the NFL Combine.

