Homeless man arrested for cutting throat of Salt Lake City woman

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A homeless man was arrested in Utah after he allegedly the throat of a woman who let him into her Salt Lake City apartment to take a shower last Sunday, police said Saturday.

Eric Jones, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail, police said in a statement Friday.

The woman, who has not been named, told investigators that she had let Jones into her apartment in the Green Print at West Temple apartment complex to bathe before 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.

Police who responded to the scene found the woman bleeding heavily and she was transported by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition where she received emergency surgery.

The woman has since been listed in serious but stable condition.

Patrol officers found Jones nearly 2 miles away around 1 a.m. on Friday and arrested him.

"Know who you're letting into your house," Detective Michelle Mechling told KSTU. "Don't let people you aren't sure of into your house."