Women: Take control of your heart health

By News Release
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and the American Heart Association (AHA) are encouraging all women to take control of their heart health this month, which is American Heart Month. According to the AHA, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing one...

KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
MedicalXpress

Taking aspirin for heart health is a decision that should be made with your doctor

Does an aspirin a day keep the doctor away? Dr. Salim Virani, professor of medicine—cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine, says don't trust that saying. The decision to take an aspirin as a preventative measure for heart attack and stroke must be made with your doctor because it isn't the best option for some and, in fact, could cause more harm than good.
mycouriertribune.com

Too often women ignore signs of heart attack

Most people think the signs of a heart attack are unmistakable: shortness of breath and an uncomfortable pain in the center of the chest, likened to an elephant sitting there. However, heart attack symptoms in women may be more subtle — and confusing. Women are more likely to experience symptoms like nausea, dizziness and breaking out in a cold sweat, all of which can mimic other health issues and make identifying a heart attack more difficult. “Most women don’t know the common signs of heart attack for them, and are more likely to overlook symptoms and delay seeking care for what is really a medical emergency,” said Liberty Hospital Cardiologist Calvin Madrigal, MD. “If a woman experiences these symptoms, she should call 9-1-1 or seek help immediately.” According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is today’s No. 1 threat to women, taking the lives of more women than men each year, and claiming more women than all cancers combined. “Women tend to attribute heart attack symptoms to other conditions like acid reflux, the flu or menopause,” Dr. Madrigal said. “Even if they do suspect a heart attack, they are more likely to delay care out of concern for their families.” Heart disease is caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries, heart failure, heart valve problems, or an abnormal heart rhythm. Tests such as calcium scoring are available at Liberty Hospital to help identify the extent of a person’s heart disease and what treatments are available. The good news is that most heart disease and strokes are preventable. Dr. Madrigal recommends lifestyle changes to lower a person’s risk factors: • Don’t smoke • Manage blood sugar • Control blood pressure • Lower cholesterol • Know family history • Stay active • Lose or manage weight • Eat healthy According to Dr. Madrigal, women can take control of their heart health in many ways, and number one is to schedule an appointment with a provider to learn their personal risk for heart disease. “The keys to good heart health are getting risk factors under control, and knowing symptoms so you can seek immediate help for a heart event.” “Most heart disease and stroke deaths are preventable, and heart disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat,” said Dr. Madrigal. On Friday, Feb. 4, the American Heart Association’s signature Go Red for Women event will encourage women to take charge of their heart health. Show your support by wearing the color red and visiting goredforwomen.org to learn more.
cbs19news

Women need to know the signs of heart disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Friday is National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for the number one killer in women: heart disease. Heart disease and stroke cause one in every three deaths in women each year. But when people think of women and common diseases, most think of breast cancer.
Current Publishing

Column: Foot pain and heart disease

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a good time to talk about peripheral artery disease, or PAD. Did you know the first warning of heart disease could come from your feet?. Foot signals. Have you ever started walking and noticed that your feet or legs hurt? You might...
Medical News Today

How are hypertension, heart disease, and stroke connected?

States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
Business Insider

Cardiologists debunk 12 heart myths

Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos and Binita Shah debunk 12 myths about the heart. They cover how red wine, heartbreak, cardio exercises, and the keto diet affect heart health. They also stress that heart disease can happen to anyone, and is the top cause of death in the US. Cardiologists Eugenia Gianos...
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist Certified in Holistic Integrative Medicine, and These Are My Favorite Heart-Healthy Activities’

Ask any cardiologist, and they’ll likely tell you that, in general, the best way to prevent heart disease down the road is by adopting holistic heart-healthy activities today, which, bonus points, can also improve your overall well-being. Fortunately, small, daily habits add up in big ways when it comes to protecting your ticker, says cardiologist Mona Shah, MD, who’s also an expert in holistic integrative medicine. This includes your diet, exercise and sleep, as well as your stress level and how you manage it.
ClickOnDetroit.com

America’s hearts are hurting: COVID continues to take toll on heart health

DETROIT – February is Heart Month and a new survey shows the pandemic continues to take a toll on our hearts in more ways than one. From the direct damage of COVID, to the ongoing mental effects and missed medical care -- America’s hearts are hurting. As the pandemic drags on, a survey from the Cleveland Clinic suggests Americans are becoming disinterested in healthy habits.
ABC 15 News

Why are women more at risk for heart problems?

As we focus on Heart Health Month, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women — more than any cancer. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says several factors cause signs of heart disease to go overlooked in women. He says historically doctors put more focus on...
phillyvoice.com

Heart disease is the top killer of U.S. women, but many don't know it

We are constantly inundated with national recognition days every year. Some are fun and lighthearted, like National Kazoo Day. Some are delicious – hello, National Pizza Day. Some days are more heartfelt, like the days we honor our siblings or the special women in our lives. But there is one day in particular, Go Red For Women, observed on Feb. 4 this year, which deserves just a little more acknowledgement.
