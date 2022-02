Home sweet Home away from home, was again the case today for the Eagles at Northway Lanes. It was the final regular season event of the season, a 6-game jamboree. The boys brought home the conference championship plaque. The team took home 4 of the 6 spots for all conference. Denver Golden bowled solid games of 190 and 170 and took home 3rd place in the conference. Cory Pecynski had some nice games of 174 and 180 1o finish 6th place in the conference. Webb Longcore bowled well all day with a 180 and a 216 and took 5th place in the conference. Jud Weber had a good day on the lanes bowling 186, 201, and 233 and finished in 2nd place.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO