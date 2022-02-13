ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Virginia Tech make history, 66-61 over No. 23 North Carolina

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eDRRfsJ00

Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off No. 23 North Carolina, 66-61 on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.

The Hokies (19-6, 11-3) knocked off No. 11 Georgia Tech, 73-63, Thursday and entered the game tied with No. 18 Notre Dame for third place in the ACC. The top four teams receive a bye into the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament.

North Carolina (19-5, 9-5) beat Virginia Tech by 25 points January 9 in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels opened the game with an eye on a repeat performance, roaring to a 21-9 lead after one quarter. But the Hokies rallied in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Amoore to take a 31-28 lead at intermission and carried that momentum into the second half. Amoore and Aisha Sheppard hit back-to-back 3s to end the third quarter for a 52-43 lead.

Amoore's fifth 3-pointer of the game gave Virginia Tech a 55-43 lead with just over eight minutes to play. North Carolina regrouped behind a Destiny Adams jumper and a trey and layup by Eva Hodgson to get within five, 55-50. After a put-back from Elizabeth Kitley, Alyssa Ustby turned in a three-point play to make it 57-53, but the Hokies got back-to-back 3s from Cayla King and Sheppard to take a 63-53 lead with 3:10 left. Kitley added a three-point play with 1:20 to go to put the game out of reach.

Amoore finished with four rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. Kitley had 15 points and five blocked shots and Sheppard was 4 of 8 from behind the arc and finished with 14 points and three assists.

Deja Kelly finished with 17 points to lead North Carolina. Ustby posted 12 points and 12 rebounds and Carlie Littlefield added 10 points.

The Hokies have four games remaining in their regular-season schedule, starting with road trips to Syracuse on Thursday and No. 3 Louisville on Sunday.

North Carolina plays host to Louisville on Thursday.

———

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Progress

Now two of the ACC's hottest teams, UVa and Virginia Tech set for rematch

Virginia Tech remembers the bruising play of Francisco Caffaro. UVa recalls the dominant scoring of Keve Aluma. As the two suddenly red-hot rivals prepare for their second meeting of this basketball season, the focus, once again, figures to be in the paint. “He definitely gave it to us,” Virginia senior...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
ABC News

Sun Belt-bound Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss announce plans to depart Conference USA in June

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss all will terminate their membership with Conference USA on June 30, the schools announced Friday. The three schools, which are bound for the Sun Belt, said in similar statements that they first communicated their intent in December to cease participation in Conference USA at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. All three schools say Conference USA has been unwilling to discuss a resolution for the June departures. On Jan. 20, Conference USA said in a statement that the three departing members were expected to follow league bylaws and honor their contracts by remaining through the 2022-23 academic year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Florida State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 94-74 home win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon. Carolina got off to an 18-0 start (yes, you read that right) and never looked back. The lead ballooned to as large as 40 early in the second half, before ultimately shrinking to the final 20-point margin. Never before has a 20-point blowout felt so incapable of representing just how dominant UNC was throughout the majority of the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRAL News

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 15 of her 19 points after...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Tale of the Tape: Virginia at Virginia Tech

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking for the season sweep Monday as they travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. UVA has won four straight games and five of their last six. They come into Monday’s game with a 16-9 record overall and a 10-5 record in the ACC.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Acc#The Tar Heels
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
Kingsport Times-News

Mutts has triple-double, Hokies win fifth straight

BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Daily Tar Heel

No. 23 UNC women's basketball falls in road matchup to Virginia Tech

The No. 23 North Carolina women’s basketball team (19-5, 9-5 ACC) dropped a road matchup on Sunday against Virginia Tech (19-6, 11-3 ACC), falling by a score of 66-61. The Tar Heels started off the game on the right foot, racking up a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter, for a 21-9 advantage heading into the second. Nine of UNC’s 21 points in the first quarter came from sophomore guard Deja Kelly.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
nunesmagician.com

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (13-11, 7-6) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (14-10, 6-7)

If the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team can make it five straight wins, it will have to accomplish that feat without starting center Jesse Edwards on the road at Virginia Tech. Syracuse will be without Edwards—due to a fractured left wrist—for the first time this season, thus forcing Jim Boeheim to utilize a different starting lineup.
SYRACUSE, NY
raleighnews.net

Balanced North Carolina flattens Florida State

North Carolina scored the game's first 18 points and demolished visiting Florida State 94-74 on Saturday afternoon in Atlantic Coast Conference action in Chapel Hill, N.C. Caleb Love racked up 18 points, Armando Bacot provided 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Brady Manek and R.J. Davis each added 16 points for North Carolina (18-7, 10-4 ACC). Love made 6 of 8 attempts from 3-point range.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Pruitt lifts SIU-Edwardsville over Tennessee Tech 61-60

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — DeeJuan Pruitt tallied 17 points — including the game-winning dunk with 15 seconds left — and 12 rebounds to lead Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 61-60 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday. Courtney Carter had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Southern...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Takes Down NC State for First Time Since 2014, 71-69

PITTSBURGH — On Saturday, Pitt took down NC State for the first time in nearly eight years behind strong second-half efforts from John Hugley, Jamarius Burton, and the rest of the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Despite trailing by as much as ten points in the second half,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy