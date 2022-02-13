ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Roberts scores 40 to lead Stony Brook over Maine 85-74

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 23 hours ago

Anthony Roberts had a career-high 40 points as Stony Brook beat Maine 85-74 on Sunday.

Roberts made 9 of 12 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Tykei Greene had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Stony Brook (15-10, 7-5 America East Conference). Frankie Policelli added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Maks Klanjscek had 24 points for the Black Bears (5-19, 2-11). Vukasin Masic added 14 points. Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had six rebounds.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Black Bears on the season. Stony Brook defeated Maine 80-72 on Jan. 8.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

