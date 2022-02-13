ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia Police actively investigating skeletal remains found on Cherokee St.

By Rodricka Taylor, Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkRNn_0eDRRIli00

UPDATE: 02/13/2022 10:05 p.m. In Iberia Parish, authorities have confirmed the discovery of human remains.

The remains could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor shares the latest on the investigation.

“I ride my four-wheeler through here. I made a trail up in the woods back there beginning in late October,” said Christopher Carter.

“I smelled that smell for about a week and a half,” he added.

Christopher Carter lives in the New Iberia area. He says he reported to police about the smell and feared it was a dead body.

“He (the officer) said ok, we’re going to tend to it, we’re going to send somebody to see about it.”

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed that officers found skeletal remains near Cherokee Street.

D’ Albor says there is no confirmation on the identity of the remains found.

“We currently are being assisted by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, and we are processing that scene together. Once we officially identify the skeleton remains, we will continue with an ongoing investigation,” D’albor said.

The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab is currently processing the remains found. Chief says investigators actively work on the Deja Cummings’ case before discovering the remains.

Missing New Iberia woman hasn’t been seen in three weeks

“They’ve been working hard on this for longer than just 7:15 this morning, and they put a lot of hours into this case, and it will all be disclosed when I can release more,” said the Chief.

20-year-old Cummings was reported missing in October. She is described as a Black female.

The Chief says foul play is suspected.

“This is sad that this child’s life hasn’t even begun yet to say that it’s over with already,” said Alexis Butler.

“This is bad, I tell you this is too close to home,” said Carter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

IBERIA PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – New Iberia Police are currently on the scene where skeletal remains were found near Cherokee St.

According to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, investigators were actively working the Deja Cummings missing person case for the past week when the remains were found. Louisiana State Police Crime Lab and the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab are currently processing the remains found.

There is no confirmation on the identity.

Cummings was reported missing on October 18, 2021. She is described as a 20-year-old black female, weighing approximately 115 lbs. and is approximately 5’5’ tall. The case was recently featured on Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Iberia, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Iberia Parish, LA
City
New Iberia, LA
Iberia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

Man faces 5-year sentence in Lafayette double homicide

An Alexandria man was found guilty Friday of a double murder in Lafayette, but the verdict came over six years after the crime took place. Travis Jenkins was arrested a week after December 27, 2015, when he allegedly shot toward three people, killing two, and he's been in the court system ever since.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iberia#Police#Missing Person#Skeletal Remains#Human Remains
KLFY News 10

LSP: 14-year-old Holden girl safe and in good condition

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police have canceled the Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope. Police say that Pope is safe and is in good condition. Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for 14-year-old Destiny Taylor Pope. The advisory was issued on […]
HOLDEN, LA
KLFY News 10

Man shot at point-blank leaving Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)— Lafayette Police are searching for the person wanted in connection with an ambush-style shooting that happened late Thursday night outside a business. According to police, a male victim was shot multiple times just before 10 p.m. in 100 block of Kettle Drive. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said as the victim walked […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

$189K, narcotics seized in EBR and Iberville parishes; 2 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two men were arrested on multiple charges following a narcotics investigation by EBRSO, DEA Baton Rouge and DEA Houston. An investigation determined Terry Wilson and Delvekio Neff were distributing drugs in and around East Baton Rouge Parish, according to EBRSO. Two search warrants were executed by EBRSO Narcotics and assisting […]
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
KLFY News 10

2 boaters, dog rescued after boat takes on water

ATCHAFALAYA BAY, La. (KLFY)The Coast Guard rescued two boaters and their dog Sunday in Atchafalaya Bay. According to the U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland, a helicopter hoisted the two boaters and their dog and transported them to the Harry P Williams Memorial Airport in Patterson after their boat began taking on water. The boaters and […]
PATTERSON, LA
KLFY News 10

Acadia Parish jury convicts man on drug charges

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A six-person Acadia Parish jury convicted a man on multiple drug charges after a three-day trial, according to 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry. Kirk John Noel was found guilty on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of para-fluorofentanyl, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, possession of […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

A fight over money ends in a shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in Opelousas. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon, the shooting happened at Fern St. and Hall St. Preliminary information shows two people were fighting over money and one of them produced a handgun. The two people struggled and one was […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy