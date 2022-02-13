New Iberia Police actively investigating skeletal remains found on Cherokee St.

UPDATE: 02/13/2022 10:05 p.m. In Iberia Parish, authorities have confirmed the discovery of human remains.

The remains could be connected to the disappearance of a young woman.

News 10’s Rodricka Taylor shares the latest on the investigation.

“I ride my four-wheeler through here. I made a trail up in the woods back there beginning in late October,” said Christopher Carter.

“I smelled that smell for about a week and a half,” he added.

Christopher Carter lives in the New Iberia area. He says he reported to police about the smell and feared it was a dead body.

“He (the officer) said ok, we’re going to tend to it, we’re going to send somebody to see about it.”

New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor confirmed that officers found skeletal remains near Cherokee Street.

D’ Albor says there is no confirmation on the identity of the remains found.

“We currently are being assisted by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, and we are processing that scene together. Once we officially identify the skeleton remains, we will continue with an ongoing investigation,” D’albor said.

The LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab is currently processing the remains found. Chief says investigators actively work on the Deja Cummings’ case before discovering the remains.

“They’ve been working hard on this for longer than just 7:15 this morning, and they put a lot of hours into this case, and it will all be disclosed when I can release more,” said the Chief.

20-year-old Cummings was reported missing in October. She is described as a Black female.

The Chief says foul play is suspected.

“This is sad that this child’s life hasn’t even begun yet to say that it’s over with already,” said Alexis Butler.

“This is bad, I tell you this is too close to home,” said Carter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

