Arrest Made In Connection With Fatal Shooting Of Man In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Long Beach.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. Saturday following a call of a “man down.”

When they arrived, authorities determined that the man had died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to his upper body. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Christian Santillan of Long Beach.

During their investigation, including examining the scene and talking to witnesses, detectives identified the suspect as 54-year-old Quinton Anderson.

Anderson was later arrested and book on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail on an outstanding alleged parole violation, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244.