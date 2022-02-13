ECU wins 10 events at indoor track meet in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The East Carolina track and field program proved that it’s prepared to tackle the conference championships in a couple of weeks, taking 10 event titles at the Kenneth Giles Invitational this weekend inside the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

“We had a great meet this weekend with both teams,” director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross country Curt Kraft said. “As a coaching staff we could’ve not asked for more effort. This was a great way to complete the regular season right before we head into the conference championships. All the athletes ran with a lot of heart and passion and represented us in a first-class manner. We hope that the momentum we have created this weekend will build into the conference championship weekend.”

Pirate Event Winners (Men)

60-Meter Dash: Royal Burris (6.79)

60-Meter High Hurdles: Terence Booth, Jr. (8.03)

500-Meter Run: RJ Russell (1:03.32)

Pole Vault: Starrett Vesper (4.90m)

Triple Jump: Niejel Wilkins (15.24m)

Pirate Event Winners (Women)

Mile: Lindsay Yentz (5:03.10)

3,000-Meter Run: Alyssa Combs (10:42.49)

5,000-Meter Run: Abby Yourkavitch (17:17.16)

Pole Vault: Lena Calkins and Rileigh Cardin (3.50m)

Triple Jump: Brooke Stith (12.80m)

Program Indoor Top-10 Marks Achieved

3. Royal Burris, 200m (21.19)

3. RJ Russell, 500m (1:03.32)

6. Abby Yourkavitch, 5,000m (17:17.56)

7. Jack Dingman, Mile (4:12.50)

7. Terence Booth, Jr., 60m HH (8.03)

8. Makhia Jarrett, 200m (24.50)

9. Royal Burris, 60m (6.77)

“The one thing that we have preached all year long is how important it is to get better each and every weekend,” Kraft added. “I feel like we’ve accomplished that. Now we have to focus on a couple weeks of good practice and stay healthy”

Looking Ahead

East Carolina will participate in the American Athletic Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 25-26 in Birmingham, Ala.

