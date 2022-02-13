ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson header rescues West Ham a point against Leicester City

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham United secured a late point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Jarrod Bowen’s opening strike was cancelled out by goals from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira but Craig Dawson struck late from a corner to keep the Hammers in the Champions League...

The Guardian

Leicester v West Ham: match preview

There is a danger that what had looked like being a season to remember for West Ham could turn sour. David Moyes’ side may still be fourth but results have stuttered a little. Then Kurt Zouma was shown abusing his cat on social media and was booed by his own supporters during the 1-0 win over Watford on Tuesday. Moyes is likely to select Zouma again, despite public outrage, for the visit of a Leicester side who have problems of their own having taken just one point from their past three games while being dumped out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest. Stephen Hollis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

The Green Street Hammers predict Leicester v West Ham

It has been a long and controversial week for the club, with Kurt Zouma’s reprehensible actions taking center-stage after a video was leaked online of him abusing his cat. But a lot has been said about those incidents and the aftermath of the world finding out, and we are here to focus on West Ham’s trip to the King Power Stadium to take on an out-of-form Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League : Leicester City vs West Ham United Player Ratings as West Ham United get a late point

Leicester City vs West Ham United: Leicester City squared off against West Ham United at the King Power Stadium in the ongoing edition of the Premier League. West Ham United drew 2-2 with Leicester City. West Ham United found the opener from Jarrod Bowen who finished off from close range against Kasper Schmeichel. However just before the end of the first half, Aaron Creswell gifted Leicester City a penalty which was converted by Youri Tielemans. Then Ricardo Pereira managed to bring Leicester City in the front as he headed in from Barnes’s cross. However Craig Dawson came to West Ham’s rescue as he equalised in added time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes says Zouma available for Leicester clash

West Ham boss David Moyes says Kurt Zouma is available for Sunday's game at Leicester amid the controversy of the defender being filmed kicking his cat. Animal charity the RSPCA has removed the 27-year-old's two cats as they investigate the incident. Moyes was criticised for picking Zouma against Watford on...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Moyes happy with West Ham 'resilience' after Leicester draw

West Ham boss David Moyes praises their character after drawing 2-2 at Leicester City on Sunday. Craig Dawson grabbed an equaliser for the visitors in injury-time to deny Leicester a win. Moyes said, "We started the game quite well, had control but gave it away before half-time, gave them a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Leicester City 2-2 West Ham in Premier League 2022

Leicester and West Ham fans are already present at the stadium, tonight they will be looking to be the twelfth player to contribute to their team's triumph. That's 26 out of 29 meetings between West Ham and Leicester City where West Ham have scored goals, the highest number between teams that have met more than ten times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Leicester City vs West Ham United 2-2: As it happened

Follow game Leicester City vs West Ham live coverage, stream information, score online, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates of the 2022 Premier League match on February 13th. Kick-off start time: 4:30pm BST.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham final score: Hammers snatch late point

West Ham rescued a point in stoppage time at Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers’ woes continue. Craig Dawson equalized in the 91st minute to grab a point for the top four chasers, as Leicester had surged into the lead with goals either side of half time from Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira after red-hot Jarrod Bowen had given West Ham the lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

10 things we learned from Premier League – Matchweek 25

What did we learn during matchweek 25 of the 2021-22 Premier League season?. Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW) and Andy Edwards (AE) share their observations from across the most recent Premier League games. [ VIDEO: PL highlights ]. Let’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester City 2-2 West Ham: 3 Things you may have missed

Leicester City managed to salvage an unlikely draw upon facing a side that has dominated the Foxes in the past. What happened this time?. Well, it was the Foxes‘ game to lose as they dropped two precious points right at the end of regulation time. West Ham managed to salvage a point from their away trip. It was painful, as those three points could have done a lot for the East Midlanders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Leicester vs West Ham, live! Score, updates, how to watch live, stream

Leicester vs West Ham is an intriguing clash on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 11:30am ET on Peacock Premium) as both teams will go all-out for the win. The Foxes are struggling as Brendan Rodgers’ side have hit by injuries all season long and they have just five wins in their last 18 Premier League games and the reigning FA Cup champs were dumped out of this years’ competition by second-tier Nottingham Forest. Leicester are 13 points behind where they were at this point of last season, and 19 points down on their points tally in 2019-20 after 21 games. They have struggled against West Ham recently too, as Leicester have lost three-straight games against the Hammers and Rodgers has lost three times on the spin to David Moyes too. Leicester were beaten at Liverpool in midweek but performed slightly better, as Rodgers will hope they can kick on at least push for a Europa League spot in the closing months of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leicester vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Under-pressure Brendan Rodgers will hope his Leicester City side can find a return to winning ways, when they take on Champions League hopefuls West Ham United on Sunday.The Foxes have suffered back-to-back defeats after a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in midweek, leaving them 12th in the Premier League table.It’s just one win in five in the top flight now for Leicester, while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Nottingham Forest, leading to harsh words from the manager toward some of his players.West Ham beat Watford during the week but the headlines surrounding the Hammers have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
