The Super Bowl is a gambler’s paradise. Even if your team isn’t playing in the big game, you can at least find something to root for with the plethora of prop bets that are posted for the game. You can even place bets that don’t even have anything to do with the football being played on the field. For example, you can place a wager on if Snoop Dogg smokes on stage during the halftime show, or if the price of Bitcoin goes up or down during the Super Bowl.

