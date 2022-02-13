ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

(Still) Keeping It Khaotic: Kanye Kontinues Ranting About Pete Davidson, Says Kim K’s Boyfriend Dated Hillary Clinton, ‘Will Never Meet His Children’

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sqyoy_0eDRQ4OA00

Source: Will / Getty

Kanye West is still so bothered by his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend that he’s on a tear [again] against him. After already going IN on Kid Cudi and snatching him off his Donda 2 album for being friends with Pete Davidson , Kanye is targeting the comedian directly on Instagram.

According to Kanye “Skete” a.k.a. Pete has “trash taste” and previously dated Hillary Clinton . He pointed out that the SNL comedian has a tattoo of the politician on his arm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Ye also posted a rumor that Davidson allegedly sent intimate pics of himself and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande to the late Mac Miller as a way to get the late rapper to back off. “NO COMMENT,” Kanye captioned a pic of the rumor.

Kanye also thanked KD [Kevin Durant] for liking the post about the rumor and said he felt “recognized” by the NBA player.

“THATS LOVE KD JUST THAT SIMPLE LIKE MADE ME REALIZED AND LIBERATED I’M GONNA TELL EVERYONE I SEE TODAY THAT KD LIKED MY POST FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME I FEEL RECOGNIZED YOU COULD HAVE ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD AND STILL BE DISMISSED I STARTED TO FEEL LIKE IT WAS ME AGAINST THE WORLD EVERYONE”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Other posts from Kanye directed to Pete include him saying it’s “time to take the trash out the house”, a Spiderman Vs. Venom meme directed at Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger and posts thanking fans and TheShadeRoom for their support.

He also flat out said that Pete will “never meet his children” and used a pic of the SNL star alongside Machine Gun Kelly in his underwear from an Instagram Live to make the point. The post also seemed to show a text from Pete to Kanye saying, “I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

“NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” Kanye captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

“THANKS SHADE ROOM FOR ALWAYS SHOWING LOVE,” wrote Kanye. “THANK YOU FOR HELPING ME TO CONTROL MY OWN NARRATIVE AND NOT WRITING ME OFF WHEN A TEAM WINS THE SUPER BOWL WE DON’T COMMENT ON HOW SWEATY THEY GOT OR HOW MUCH PAIN THEY SUFFERED IN THAT GAME ITS ABOUT TAKING HOME THAT TROPHY SO WHEN I GET ON MY GRAM IM NOT AFRAID TO GET SWEATY OR TAKE A HIT FOR MY FAMILY THIS IS NOT A RANT THIS IS CALLED FREEDOM OF SPEECH I AM A FORM OF MEDIA BEZOS BOUGHT THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND WILL STILL NEVER HAVE THIS LEVEL OF INFLUENCE NO MATTER HOW MANY DINNERS HE DOES WITH MY WIFE AND SKETER AND PAGE SIX STOP USING BAD PHOTOS OF ME YALL THAT WHOLE OFFICE WOULD DIE TO GO ON A DATE.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Kanye is adamant that he’s not hacked and he posted a photo of himself with today’s date written out.

“MY ACCOUNT IS NOT HACKED I WILL BE AT SUNDAY SERVICE AT NOON AND WILL ME TAKING NORTH AND SAINT TO THE SUPERBOWL SHORTLY AFTER @chethinks I’LL DOUBLE WHATEVER THEY PAYING YOU JUST SO YOU DONT HAVE TO LOOK AT THAT PAWN EVER AGAIN BIG LOVE.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

He also posted a screenshot showing that he’s currently the number one worldwide trending topic over the Super Bowl while dissing “Skete” again.

“I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL BUT IT HAPPENED THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

SIGGGGGGH.

What do YOU think about Kanye’s IG ranting? He’s clearly far from finished.

Comments / 4

Related
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Kanye Reveals What Caused Problems Between Him & Kim Kardashian

As Kanye and Kim Kardashian venture into new public relationships, Ye is dishing on their nearly seven-year marriage and some of the problems that caused them to lead to divorce. In a new interview from Hollywood Unlocked, Ye spills that cancel culture was one of the factors that caused problems...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Kanye
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim K
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Instagram A#Kd#Nba#Instagram Live
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy