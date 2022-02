BEND, Ore. — Two skiers died on the slopes of Mount Bachelor in separate accidents on Friday and Saturday, resort officials confirmed. According to officials at the Central Oregon ski resort, a 66-year-old man was injured Friday afternoon and died of his injuries shortly after. A day later, a 60-year-old man was hurt in a crash. He died of his injuries about an hour later.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO