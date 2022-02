A school bus driver from Troy is facing multiple charges after police say he was driving drunk. New York State Police stopped 43-year-old Harry Olivier at approximately 8:34pm on Friday, February 11, 2021. Emergency services personnel said that they received reports that s school bus driver "was driving erratically as he operated a school bus on I-88 in the Town of Schoharie." When he was pulled over Olivier was driving members of the Cohoes girls basketball team. The Cohoes Girls Varsity Basketball Team had a game against Cobleskill that began at 6:30pm on February 11th.

COHOES, NY