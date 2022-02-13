ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the courtroom for Palin v. New York Times trial

Indy100

Judge in Sarah Palin libel trial asks her weird question then points out his wife in court

The trial of Sarah Palin vs. New York Times is underway and so far some great one-liners have come out of it. On Thursday, court resumed in lower Manhattan, where Palin continued her testimony from the day before and the New York Times began their cross-examination. But before the court took a short break, District Judge Jed Rakoff, asked Palin an interesting question.
The Independent

‘This one crossed the line’: Sarah Palin’s attorney accuses New York Times of ‘arrogance’ in defamation trial

An attorney for Sarah Palin has dismissed arguments and explanations from The New York Times and its legal team in a high-profile defamation case as “indicative of an arrogance and a sense of power” within the newspaper.In closing arguments at the trial in US District Court in Manhattan, attorney Ken Turkel argued that the case before the jury remained the former Alaska governor’s “only remedy” following a 2017 editorial at the centre of the trial.The editorial, corrected within 12 hours after it was published, falsely linked Ms Palin’s political action committee’s map – featuring crosshairs over Democratic-leaning congressional districts –...
Gazette

Sarah Palin felt 'powerless' vs 'Goliath' NY Times - testimony

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sarah Palin said at her defamation trial against the New York Times on Thursday she felt "powerless" after a 2017 editorial incorrectly linked the prominent Republican to a mass shooting six years earlier, accusing the newspaper of trying to "score political points." Before both sides rested...
News Break
Deadline

Sarah Palin Takes Stand In Libel Trial Against New York Times; Former Editor Says He “Felt Terrible” For Inserting Incorrect Sentence In Op-Ed

Sarah Palin briefly took the stand in her libel trial against the New York Times on Wednesday, while the editor responsible for inserting incorrect language in a 2017 op-ed said that he “felt terrible” about the mistake, but denied that it was intentional. The trial in a New York federal court has been moving rather briskly and has drawn attention as it is one of the rare instances of a major public figure to take a news outlet to trial, given the high bar that plaintiffs face in showing that a publication engaged in malice or reckless disregard for the truth. Palin...
Anchorage Daily News

The existential dread of journalists watching the Sarah Palin trial

Every journalist knows the feeling. Your story - or the story you’ve edited - has been published, maybe on a tight deadline, and you realize too late that it contains a mistake. Cue the stages of grief: Defensive disbelief. Horror. Resignation. Self-flagellation. And finally, a humiliating correction notice permanently branded on your work.
The Independent

Sarah Palin’s New York Times lawsuit: Trial begins over ex-governor’s libel claim

Sarah Palin has resumed her long-running feud with the “lamestream media” as her defamation trial against the New York Times begins in a federal court in Manhattan this week.Experts believe the future of the First Amendment could be at stake, with the case expected to test the legal definition of political free speech in the United States.The trial was delayed after Ms Palin tested positive to Covid-19 on 24 January - the day it was due to begin.The unvaccinated former Alaska governor was spotted dining maskless at New York City restaurants both before and after being diagnosed with Covid,...
POLITICO

The Cynical Spectacle of Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against the New York Times

Ousted editor James Bennet is the only actor in the libel suit drama who is on the level. In an age when every arena of politics and media is infused with remorseless combat, James Bennet has a rare distinction: The former New York Times editorial page editor has been circled by ideological packs on left and right with equal ferocity.
