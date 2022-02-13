ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Main Event Results (2/9): Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode In Action Against The Hurt Business

By Anders Engstrom
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Veer Mahaan makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Jimmy Smith check in on commentary. T-Bar makes his entrance. Veer Mahaan vs. T-Bar T-Bar kicks Mahaan in the midsection before clubbing his back several times....

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
PHOTOS: Keith Lee And Mia Yim Get Married

Keith Lee and Mia Yim finally got married today. While the two have yet to announce anything on social media, a Twitter user posted a screenshot from an Instagram story by Nixon Newell (Tegan Nox) which revealed that the marriage had finally taken place. Other wrestlers like Damian Priest, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were at the ceremony, as shown by a Tweet from Priest.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
Former WWE NXT Superstar Signs With AEW

A.Q.A has signed with AEW. As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this past Wednesday that he had brought A.Q.A to AEW Dynamite to challenge AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill because she was the best free agent available for an Open Challenge. Formerly known as Zayda Ramier in WWE NXT, A.Q.A. made her debut against Cargill but came up short.
“All-Star collision”: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey announced for a massive Elimination Chamber match

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are two of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. Both the Superstars have immense history together. In fact, they, along with Becky Lynch were a part of the first-ever Women’s main event Wrestlemania match. Unfortunately, both of them ended up on the losing side, with Lynch becoming the Double Champion.
WWE's Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens unite at GLAAD event

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens have delighted fans after being photographed together at a GLAAD event on Thursday (February 10) evening. SmackDown General Manager Deville and The Acclaimed's Bowens both attended A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL in Los Angeles. Deville had her arm in...
Tony Khan Addresses Possibility of WWE's Shane McMahon in AEW

With the arrival of Keith Lee in All Elite Wrestling, many are theorizing what other former WWE stars could show up in AEW down the line. After it was learned Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after what went down at the Royal Rumble, some started wondering if McMahon would start some kind of discussion with Tony Khan and AEW. While much of this talk was comedic in nature, some did wonder if that could ever happen, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan was asked about the possibility, and the answer may surprise you.
Sami Zayn captures WWE Intercontinental Championship at SmackDown tapings

On February 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion during tapings for next week’s show. WWE tweeted about the moment late Friday evening. “Breaking: New Champion crowed at Smackdown taping in New Orleans, Louisiana,” the promotion posted across social media. Zayn and Nakamura...
Spoiler: Big News From Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Taping For Next Friday

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
Ronda Rousey set for tag team match at WWE Elimination Chamber

A tag team match has been added to next Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event. Ronda Rousey will team up with Naomi to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. This follows what happened at the end of tonight’s SmackDown, where Rousey made the save for Naomi after Charlotte and Sonya took her out.
They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
Bully Ray opens up on Goldberg

In recent weeks, there has been a return to talk of Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer and multiple world champion of the Stamford-based federation, who in the last episode of the Friday Night Smackdown blue show went to challenge none other than the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns.
WWE: Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Title but Ronda Rousey Makes Her Pay

First Sonya Deville came out with her arm in a sling and had some words for Ronda Rousey and Naomi, saying that it didn't matter who you were, there would be consequences for their actions. "With that being said earlier today I petitioned management that Rousey be fined $100,000 and effective immediately she be suspended indefinitely." Adam Pearce then came out and stopped Deville, and then said he knows she's not checking her email and told her that management had responded to her petition, with Vince McMahon saying that she's been abusing her power, and that her petition was declined, setting the stage for Naomi and Charlotte Flair's title match later in the night on SmackDown.
A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 2.11.22

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Women's title match, Rousey and Goldberg appear

The show-closing angle of last night's SmackDown set the stage for a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber. In last night's main event, Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sonya Deville then taunted Naomi after the match. Naomi started to beat down Deville but was attacked by Charlotte.
Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
