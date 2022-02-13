WWE Main Event Results (2/9): Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode In Action Against The Hurt Business

Hey there people, time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Last week was a pretty dismal show, granted it was complicated by weather conditions wrecking a bunch of travel plans, so we’re really hoping for a bounce back in terms of quality. They’re taping next weeks show tonight as well, so if you happen to be in New Orleans for this event you’re in for a long one. Tonight we’ll have appearances by Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg, Goldberg to try and hype up his title match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber and Ronda to start the build towards her WrestleMania match wit Charlotte Flair. Speaking of old Poochie, she’ll be defending her title tonight against Naomi so expect another screwy finish and entirely too much Sonya Deville talking. We’ve also got another match between Natalya and Aliyah, so I guess that’s something. Elimination Chamber is coming up quick so anything they’re going to do for that event needs to get ramped up rather quickly. That’s enough previewing from me, let’s get to the action.

