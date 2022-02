Greenwashing is when a company (or, in this case, the government of Australia) markets itself as environmentally friendly, focusing the limelight on facts that minimizing their environmental impact. It’s considered a deceitful marketing gimmick that’s often used to mislead people who prefer to support goods and services from environmentally conscious brands. In an example of the worst kind of greenwashing, the Australian government is patting itself on the back for its “green” achievements after sending off a ship full of “brown” hydrogen to Japan while, at the same time, they are subsidizing the fossil fuel industry to the tune of $20,000 a minute.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO