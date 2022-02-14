Celina woman killed by truck after checking mailbox

CELINA — A Celina woman attempting to cross a highway after checking her mailbox died Saturday afternoon when a truck struck her, according to a press release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Marjorie M. Gehm, 69, of rural Celina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reported the county’s central dispatch received the call at 1:47 p.m. Saturday at 9155 U.S. 127 in Hopewell Township.

An investigation found Gehm was at her mailbox and attempted to cross west across U.S. 127 when she was struck by a southbound 2020 Dodge truck, driven by Kevin N. McLane, 22, of Lakeview.

McLane was uninjured, and his truck received moderate damage. The fatal crash, Mercer County’s second in 2022, remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Assisting at the scene were members from the Celina Fire Department, Celina EMA and Ohio State Highway Patrol.