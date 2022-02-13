ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office chase ends in crash near Mobile cemetery

By Summer Poole, Chad Petri
 23 hours ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — There were some scary moments for people near Magnolia Cemetery Sunday afternoon. The MCSO was chasing a suspect’s vehicle that ended in a crash near the corner of Ann and Virginia Streets in Mobile.

The suspect’s car crashed into the utility pole. It hit the pole with so much force it knocked out the bottom half and left the top half of the pole suspended in midair. Witnesses say at least one suspect ran away. A deputy said two people were taken into custody. At least three law enforcement agencies had investigators at the scene. They are the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The chase ended before 1:30 p.m. Deputies said there were no injuries at the scene of the crash.

WKRG News 5 will continue updating this story when more information is released.

