Lewis Hamilton is set to be present during his team’s car launch. Following the new regulations in F1, that’ll mark the beginning of a new era, Mercedes will launch their 2022 car on 18 February 2022. The new car is named W13. It is believed that this confirmation comes as a result of the FIA’s investigation into the Abu Dhabi GP of 2021 and the rumors that have followed since. This might also be the first instance when the driver breaks his silence on the events of Abu Dhabi GP.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO