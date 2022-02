Anyone who bet on this outcome for the Bengals before the season should step forward to claim their prize. Some may have thought the pieces were there, but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who expected them to fall into place this quickly. Regardless of what bets were placed earlier, the fact is this: the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. Sunday night, they have a chance to claim the franchise’s first title.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO