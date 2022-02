Molly Smith Metzler, creator and showrunner of Netflix’s critically praised limited drama series Maid, is expanding her relationship with the streaming giant. Metzler has signed a multi-year overall deal under which she will write and produce new series and other projects at Netflix. Via her Quiet Coyote production banner, Metzler aims to create content that is impactful and socially-conscious, with empowering roles for women, both on screen and behind the camera. Metzler became a hot commodity following the success of Maid, which is produced by Warner Bro. Television. She went on the marketplace in late 2021, meeting with studios and streamers...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 HOUR AGO