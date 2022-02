In Jordan Peele’s Nope Trailer, It Looks Like Aliens Are Threatening. Hate trailers that spoil everything? Never fear. Jordan Peele‘s all about maintaining the mystery in the first Nope trailer, which dropped online early ahead of its expected NFL debut later today. It sure looks like aliens. But we cannot say that for certain. Peele loves ’80s references — Hands Across America barely registered as a nostalgia item until Us made it a big plot point. And that image above looks like his twisted take on E.T. But again, we don’t know any more than you will after watching the trailer below. And that’s not much.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO