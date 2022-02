HILLARY TALK SHOWS DEMOCRATIC DILEMMA. Millions of words have been devoted, online, on television, on podcasts, and everywhere else, to debating the effect former President Donald Trump will have on Republican presidential politics between now and the 2024 election. Indeed, it's true there is a lot of uncertainty in the GOP's current situation. But far fewer words have been expended on the very different but equal amount of uncertainty on the Democratic side.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO